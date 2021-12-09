Nathy Peluso discovers the most unknown Squid in ‘Bios: Lives that marked yours’ by Disney + – News of series

The documentary, now available on the Disney streaming platform, covers the life of the Argentine musician, formerly of Los Rodríguez, thanks to interviews carried out by the artist from ‘Delito’ and ‘Mafiosa’.

An icon of rock in Spanish reviewing his career with one of the artists of the moment. Can you imagine it? Well, Disney + has made this fascinating combination possible in Calamaro. Bios: Lives that marked yours. The Argentine musician Andres Calamaro, former of Los Rodríguez and author of the historical The salmon, sits in front of his compatriot and current hit singer Nathy Peluso, artist behind ‘Crime’ and ‘Mafiosa’, to talk about his life and his artistic legacy.

The original National Geographic documentary, now available on Disney +, takes us on a journey exciting tour through the wide trajectory of Calamaro. And Nathy Peluso is in charge of guiding viewers through the more than 40 years of the Argentine composer’s musical career. All this through unpublished archive images, an interview with the musician himself and talks with other personalities who accompanied him in his life.

Calamaro He is known for songs like ‘Flaca’, ‘I love you the same’ or ‘Without documents’, all of them songs that have marked many generations. For this reason, the one who was a member of Los Rodríguez along with Ariel Rot, Germán Vilella and Julián Infante was and continues to be one of the most recognized Argentine artists of the last decades. With some thirty albums behind him, it can be said that El Salmón -as it is known in his country- is quite a rock symbol in spanish.

Why you have to see ‘Calamaro. Bios: Lives that marked yours’



Andy Cherniavsky – Bios. Lives that marked yours



The documentary -of about 100 minutes duration – reveals both the lights and the shadows of the well-known composer, from the first song he wrote when he was only seven years old, going through a lifetime dedicated to music and a professional career marked by successes … but also by difficulties.

Calamaro. Bios: Lives that marked yours takes us into the singer’s most intimate universe, such as the moments that defined his current status as a rock icon or the lesser-known details of his life. For example, the viewer will discover in depth the reasons behind the breakup of the group that led him to international fame, Los Rodríguez, which occurred in 1996 after the publication of the compilation Bye.

In addition, the documentary shows us the ins and outs of recording the album High dirt (1997) -considered by many the best of all that the singer has recorded and the one that enshrined him on the podium of Argentine rock- or how was his triumphant return to the stage after a break with the live album The return (2005).

In this tour the Argentine also accompanies him Nathy Peluso, known for songs like ‘Ateo’, along with C. Tangana, or ‘Delito’, among others. The artist is a magnificent mistress of ceremonies and brings out the most unknown side of Calamaro between laughs and the odd mate. The result of the interview is an artist who is sincere and opens the channel to his fans to reveal some of his secrets, such as the fear of not being able to compose quality songs again.

To this we must add exclusive interviews with other rock figures such as Ariel rot, former member of Los Rodríguez; the composer Vicentico, vocalist of the Argentine band Los Fabulosos Cadillacs; Daniel Melingo and Cachorro López, former members of the Argentine band Los Abuelos de la Nada, or Cuino Scornik, composer of great songs from Argentine rock and Andrés himself, among others.

Calamaro. Bios: Lives that changed yours is part of a National Geographic original documentary series in which the lives of the most popular people in Latin America are reconstructed. In it we will know its most intimate and surprising moments, as well as many anecdotes of its protagonists that will surprise us. The next installments will be dedicated to former soccer player Hugo Sánchez and successful actress Sofía Vergara.

