Natalie Portman explains why her kids didn’t watch Star Wars

Natalie Portman, an actress who was part of the Star Wars prequels, has yet to show them to her children. Find out the reason for this.

Natalie Portman Today she celebrates her 40th anniversary as a consecrated actress in Hollywood. However, when she was still building her career, the interpreter participated in the prequels of Star wars, saga created by George Lucas. It was in 1999, when the filmmaker brought this universe back to the big screen with a story prior to the events developed in the original trilogy. And, in this case, it was carried out by the American artist of Israeli origin.

More than 20 years after its premiere, the 2011 Oscar-winning actress for The black swan, who embodied the remembered ‘Padme Amidala’he told the site Yahoo! In an interview that did not show him the films, neither his nine-year-old son Aleph, nor his four-year-old daughter Amalia. He confesses the reasons, in addition to commenting that the older boy saw the recent productions.

+ The reason your kids didn’t watch the Star Wars prequels

Portman said in the report that she is very proud to have participated in such a popular saga. “It’s so much fun being a part of something that kids relate to so much with. I think it’s very strange for them to think of me as anything other than their mother.”, said. And I add: “It feels really lucky to be a part of something that is every child’s imaginary world. It’s so exciting to be able to impress my kids a little bit.”.

Meanwhile, in 2019, the actress was honest about the bad comments received by the prequels in which she played ‘Padme’: “It was difficult. It was a bummer because it seemed like people were so excited and then they were disappointed. Over time, they have been reassessed by many people who really love her now. There is a group of people who think they are the best! I don’t have enough perspective to comment “.

The truth is that these children will soon see their mother as Jane foster in the next Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder. Also, once they see The Phantom Menace, Attack of the clones and Revenge of the Sith, they can continue with cartoons or the live-action The Mandalorian.