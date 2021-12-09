Motorola Edge X30 and S30, data sheet with features and price

Motorola has just made its two new high-end mobiles official: the Motorola Edge X30 and Motorola Edge S30. These are two alternatives to compete with the best on the market, two ambitious proposals that come with the best of Qualcomm inside, although all the meat on the grill only in the X30.

We are going to review the characteristics and specifications of these two models, which suppose Motorola’s return to a high-end front-line, after proposals such as the Motorola Edge 20 Pro that, although they were convincing, were somewhat behind in gross power.

Motorola Edge X30 and S30 data sheet

MOTOROLA EDGE X30 MOTOROLA EDGE S30 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 163.56mm x 75.95mm x 8.49mm

194g 168.07mm x 75.53mm x 8.89mm

202g SCREEN 6.8 inch

Full HD +

POLED

144Hz

20: 9 6.8 inch

Full HD +

IPS

144Hz

20: 9 PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ RAM 8/12 GB LPDDR5 6/8/12 GB LPDDR5 INTERNAL MEMORY 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 FRONT CAMERA 60 MP f / 2.2 16 MP f / 2.2 REAR CAMERA 50 MP f / 1.88

50 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2

2 MP depth sensor 108 MP f / 1.9

13 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2

2 MP depth sensor OS Android 11 Android 11 BATTERY 5,000mAh

68W fast charge 5,000mAh

33W fast charge OTHERS Side fingerprint sensor

5G SA / NSA

NFC

Ready for Side fingerprint sensor

5G SA / NSA

NFC

Ready for PRICE About 440 euros to change About 330 euros to change

Motorola Edge X30, a beast with the new Qualcomm

The Motorola Edge X30 is Motorola’s most ambitious mobile to date. Debuts the new Qualcomm 8 Gen 1, successor to the Snapdragon 888 and member of a new series that completely renews architecture. Accompanying configurations of up to 12 + 256 GB, of type LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1, respectively.

Its panel (flat, despite the name), is a 6.8-inch OLED with 144 Hz refresh rate and Full HD +Figures that we already saw in the previous Motorola Edge 20 Pro. To feed such an ambitious set, it has a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charge.

At a photographic level, lights and shadows. The main sensor and the ultra wide angle boast 50 megapixels, but we found a two megapixel depth camera where a telephoto lens with optical zoom was a better fit

Finally, it should be noted that this terminal is compatible with full 5G networks, it has NFC connectivity and Motorola’s Ready For add-on, which allows mobile content to be sent to TV and PC screens through an optimized interface.

Motorola Edge S30, somewhat more restrained power

The Motorola Edge S30 is also a high-end, but in this case the specifications are somewhat more restrained. Its screen, also flat, respects 6.8 inches, Full HD + and the refresh rate of 144Hz, but in this case we are talking about IPS technology, a step back from the OLED of its older brother.

The processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+, a next-gen beast, albeit below the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The memories in this case start from 6 + 128 GB, although they can go up to 12 + 256 GB, with the same technologies as its older brother. The battery is also 5,000mAh, although the fast charge drops to 33W.

At the photographic level, in this case, the main camera is 108 megapixels, with an ultra wide angle of 13 megapixels and the same two megapixel depth sensor. The selfie here is 16 megapixels, up from a generous 60 on the X30.

Versions and price of the Motorola Edge X30 and Edge S30

The Motorola Edge S30 is priced in China at 330 euros, while its older brother, the X30, goes up to 444 euros at the exchange. The previous Edge versions have been closer to 1,000 euros than these figures, so we will have to wait for the European availability of these terminals to know their prices here.