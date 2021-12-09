Motorola Edge X30 and S30, data sheet with features and price

Motorola has just made its two new high-end mobiles official: the Motorola Edge X30 and Motorola Edge S30. These are two alternatives to compete with the best on the market, two ambitious proposals that come with the best of Qualcomm inside, although all the meat on the grill only in the X30.

We are going to review the characteristics and specifications of these two models, which suppose Motorola’s return to a high-end front-line, after proposals such as the Motorola Edge 20 Pro that, although they were convincing, were somewhat behind in gross power.

Motorola Edge X30 and S30 data sheet

MOTOROLA EDGE X30

MOTOROLA EDGE S30

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

163.56mm x 75.95mm x 8.49mm
194g

168.07mm x 75.53mm x 8.89mm
202g

SCREEN

6.8 inch
Full HD +
POLED
144Hz
20: 9

6.8 inch
Full HD +
IPS
144Hz
20: 9

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+

RAM

8/12 GB LPDDR5

6/8/12 GB LPDDR5

INTERNAL MEMORY

128/256 GB UFS 3.1

128/256 GB UFS 3.1

FRONT CAMERA

60 MP f / 2.2

16 MP f / 2.2

REAR CAMERA

50 MP f / 1.88
50 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2
2 MP depth sensor

108 MP f / 1.9
13 MP ultra wide angle f / 2.2
2 MP depth sensor

OS

Android 11

Android 11

BATTERY

5,000mAh
68W fast charge

5,000mAh
33W fast charge

OTHERS

Side fingerprint sensor
5G SA / NSA
NFC
Ready for

Side fingerprint sensor
5G SA / NSA
NFC
Ready for

PRICE

About 440 euros to change

About 330 euros to change

Motorola Edge X30, a beast with the new Qualcomm

Tg Image 2555396041

The Motorola Edge X30 is Motorola’s most ambitious mobile to date. Debuts the new Qualcomm 8 Gen 1, successor to the Snapdragon 888 and member of a new series that completely renews architecture. Accompanying configurations of up to 12 + 256 GB, of type LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1, respectively.

Its panel (flat, despite the name), is a 6.8-inch OLED with 144 Hz refresh rate and Full HD +Figures that we already saw in the previous Motorola Edge 20 Pro. To feed such an ambitious set, it has a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charge.

Tg Image 2904285695

At a photographic level, lights and shadows. The main sensor and the ultra wide angle boast 50 megapixels, but we found a two megapixel depth camera where a telephoto lens with optical zoom was a better fit

Finally, it should be noted that this terminal is compatible with full 5G networks, it has NFC connectivity and Motorola’s Ready For add-on, which allows mobile content to be sent to TV and PC screens through an optimized interface.

Motorola Edge S30, somewhat more restrained power

Tg Image 3471206428

The Motorola Edge S30 is also a high-end, but in this case the specifications are somewhat more restrained. Its screen, also flat, respects 6.8 inches, Full HD + and the refresh rate of 144Hz, but in this case we are talking about IPS technology, a step back from the OLED of its older brother.

The processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+, a next-gen beast, albeit below the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The memories in this case start from 6 + 128 GB, although they can go up to 12 + 256 GB, with the same technologies as its older brother. The battery is also 5,000mAh, although the fast charge drops to 33W.

Tg Image 541969383

At the photographic level, in this case, the main camera is 108 megapixels, with an ultra wide angle of 13 megapixels and the same two megapixel depth sensor. The selfie here is 16 megapixels, up from a generous 60 on the X30.

Versions and price of the Motorola Edge X30 and Edge S30

The Motorola Edge S30 is priced in China at 330 euros, while its older brother, the X30, goes up to 444 euros at the exchange. The previous Edge versions have been closer to 1,000 euros than these figures, so we will have to wait for the European availability of these terminals to know their prices here.

