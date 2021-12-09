More than a musical. – Update Mexico

She wasn’t the Oscar winner, but maybe she should have been. Not to demean Moonlight, which is a good film, but the production we are talking about today also has its successes. And is that La La Land is more than a musical.

It was during the 89th installment of the 2017 United States Academy Awards that, in an unprecedented event, La La Land was credited as the Best Picture winner. When part of the cast and the production were celebrating on stage, it was said that it was a mistake and then the medal was given to Moonlight. A bizarre fact that was not fully clarified and that had as its central point Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. However, the error is said to have stemmed from the ceremony production by wrongly delivering the envelopes.

.

Despite failing to win in the film category, La La Land had a total of 14 nominations for these awards, the largest of that year, and matching the All About Eve (1950) and Titanic (1997) marks. Of these, he got 6, the most of the night. Emma Stone won for Best Actress, while Damien Chazelle (who also wrote the story), for Best Director. The film deservedly won the awards for Best Cinematography, Production Design, Original Music and Original Song.

Where it did win Best Film, it was at the British Film Awards, known as BAFTAs. Chazelle and Stone. In total, he had 11 nominations and 5 wins. But enough of prizes.

.

Musicals are often dismissed as fatuous entertainment, the truth is that many of them are excellent artistic and creative proposals. Therefore, let’s review just some aspects of the one we remember today.

The production begins in a forceful way, without leaving any doubt that it is a musical. Its introductory theme is powerful, as is its choreography on a sizable scale. This takes place on what is supposed to be the second floor of a highway. For 5 minutes and 20 seconds (the duration of the theme song “Another Day of Sun”), dancers get out of their cars, stuck in traffic, and do the choreography. In addition to the large number of cars and dancers, the feat of mounting the entire number with the movement of a single camera is laudable.

.

This is how a musical for cinema is usually worked. The camera is another character -many times the central one-, although it should go unnoticed. Choreographies can be mounted around the camera.

In La La Land, after the musical explosion and the hubbub of the conductors have passed, it ends abruptly; everyone gets into their cars to start the story – now yes – after the title of the film has appeared on a panoramic shot of the highway, recalling similar productions from the 1950s. When the camera tilts down, two cars have have been strategically accommodated, those belonging to the characters of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone who will have a first and tough meeting.

For all this, barely 7 minutes of the film have elapsed.

.

La La Land is an original story, full of symbolism and in which various languages ​​are used, subliminal and direct.

The colors are usually basic, primary, as well as part of the message that the tape wants to convey: the purity and simplicity of emotions. Although these are confusing, they can be distilled into minimal expression. Both costumes and stages make use of this palette, which helps to evoke bygone times, when the musical was a constant in Hollywood. Blue, green, yellow, red, generating combinations and contrasts.

The camera, as I mentioned above, is paramount. Sure, in all films it is. In this case, it catches with its movements, it is a tool used by the actors to send their messages directly, as one more part of their body.

.

Scenes take place between long sequence shots, often without breaks; there are several approaches that go from the open camera or an American shot, to the extreme close up, while the characters have made a long journey through different emotions. And it is that to show chaos, you must have order.

The story is about love and aspirations at the same time. Mia (Emma Stone) is an aspiring film actress who meets Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a jazz pianist and who wishes to open his own nightclub with the desire not to let the genre die. After a couple of failed encounters, they meet and although their paths do not coincide entirely, they fall in love and come to fight for a common goal. However, life hardly unfolds like a musical.

To achieve their goals, Mia and Sebastian must engage in less than motivational activities.

.

For two hours, which for them is a year (and much more), they will do everything possible to make their dreams come true. It is a story of elections and their results. Of coincidences and forks.

The lighting games, as well as the camera cunningly moving to reach their marks (and their focus), as well as the actors to their determined positions, are theatrical and cinematographic. Often, we can see them ending in a central reflector.

The songs and the score are catchy and very pleasant to the ear. Sometimes, the themes are protagonists; in others, almost part of the character’s subconscious. The soundtrack offers a wide range of themes and emotions. The music was created by Justin Hurwitz (Whiplash) and the lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Great Showman). The compositions are so good that they can be heard independently of the film.

.

In addition to the good performances of Gosling and Stone, we appreciate those of JK Simmons (who had already worked with Chazelle in Whiplash) and that of John Legend, who in addition to participating as one of the characters, collaborates with a musical theme.

The setting, between modern and ancient, gives the sensation of a story trapped in time, within an autonomous bubble from the rest of the world. The sets and locations vary considerably from one moment to another. Sometimes they are realistic, sometimes they are like memories praised by time, at others totally fictitious. Ultimately, a musical is as fake as an action, space, or fantasy movie.

.

In order to bring this to a close, the direction of Damien Chazelle remains at a very high level. Despite not having a long career (the scriptwriter is still very young), he has good films, such as the aforementioned Whiplash in its two versions, the short one from 2013 and the remake made by himself the following year, with JK Simmons , Miles Teller and Melissa Benoist doing excellent performances (Simmons won the Oscar and BAFTA for Supporting Actor). Both stories, La La Land and Whiplash, were written by Chazelle. Currently, the 36-year-old director prepares Babylon -to release at the end of 2022-, with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

The musical we are talking about today is, apparently, a simple film; However, that is the purpose, to be digestible and direct in what really is a work of hours, days and months of preparation.

La La Land is a celebration of nostalgia, musicals, life, their love, romance and realities. Everything, through images and notes, with his pop, his tap, his waltzes and all that jazz.

La La Land has been 5 years old and one of his ideas is still clear: sometimes dreams can differ from goals, how willing are we to make them tie…?