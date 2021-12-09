Millionaire Yusaku Maezawa travels into space with Russia

The Japanese Billionaire Yusaku maezawa He arrived this Wednesday at the International Space Station (ISS) in a six-hour flight in a Soyuz spacecraft, a mission that marked the return of the Russian space agency to orbital tourism after years of difficulties.

The 46-year-old Japanese, his assistant Yozo Hirano and professional cosmonaut Alexander Missurkin, who brought them to fruition, boarded the ISS at 4:11 p.m. GMT, according to images relayed by the Russian Space Agency, Roscosmos.

Yusaku maezawa is a famous and successful Japanese businessman who owns e-commerce companies and also owns the Contemporary Art Foundation, Tokyo. As part of his eccentricities, we can say that he paid to be the owner of the first Rolls-Royce signed by Hermès, which they christened the Phantom Oribe, this with the idea that his private plane matches his ground transportation.

The Japanese and his assistant will be aboard the ISS for 12 days. At dawn, the trio left their hotel to the sound of a traditional song that is usually played for all cosmonauts before takeoff.

“Dreams come true,” the Japanese millionaire tweeted this day.

“I am as excited as a child before a field trip with the school,” Maezawa had said during a press conference on Tuesday. Misurkin, for his part, explained that his teammates will have a loaded program. Among the planned activities there is a “friendly” badminton tournament.

The millionaire has set himself 100 tasks to accomplish in space and plans to document his stay with videos posted on his YouTube channel. Before the mission, Maezawa and his assistant were preparing in the City of Stars, a city built near Moscow in the 1960s to train cosmonauts.

There are currently ten people on board the ISS: four Americans, three Russians, two Japanese, and one German. The last trip of a Japanese tourist to space dates back to 1990, when a journalist went to the Soviet Mir station.

Neither Space Adventures nor Roscosmos disclosed the amount Yusaku maezawa He paid to reserve two of the three Soyuz capsule seats. According to “Forbes” magazine, a place is charged between 20 and 35 million dollars for eight to twelve days aboard the orbital station.

In September, SpaceX staged a three-day flight in orbit with an all-non-astronaut crew. He also plans to take several tourists around the moon in 2023, including Maezawa, who is financing the operation.

A sign of the willingness of the Russian space sector to renew itself, Roscosmos sent a director and an actress to the ISS in October to shoot the first feature film in orbit in history, anticipating a project by American actor Tom Cruise.