Miley Cyrus: ‘Pete (Davidson) and I are officers.’ Kim Kardashian gave a ‘like’ | People | Entertainment

The 29-year-old singer accompanied this news on social networks with a photograph of her and the comedian dressed to celebrate the New Year.

To promote his appearance tonight on the television show of Jimmy Fallon, the interpreter of Midnight sky launched today on social networks interesting bait by announcing that she and comedian Pete Davidson are official … co-hosts, the singer clarified later. A) Yes, Miley Cyrus and Pete davidson will be the guests in the new episode of Fallon tonight where they will talk about the production of the NBC named #MileysNewYearsEveParty and that will be broadcast from Miami to welcome 2022.

“In what will surely be an exciting and fun night, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and welcome 2022 with an evening of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete”Confirmed NBC Universal’s Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials.

In October, Davidson, 28, went viral when he kissed Kim Kardashian, 41, during its appearance in Saturday night Live and shortly after, Page Six confirmed that they were officially dating.

As part of the promotion for your New Year’s Eve special, Cyrus and Davidson also recorded a music video which was located in Hollywood, earlier this month.

For this production and in contrast to her usual dress style, Pete was spotted in a black Giorgio Armani tuxedo and sparkly loafers. While Miley chose a dress halter golden black with fringes that hung over her legs.