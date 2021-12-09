Microsoft has an offer that you can decline

Piracy is a problem that has historically affected Microsoft products. Over the years, those in Redmond have implemented various measures to discourage the public from installing or activating unofficial copies of Windows, with only mixed results. And something similar has happened with the pirated Office package, taking into account that it is – along with the operating system – the company’s most pirated product. Therefore, the most recent strategy aims to turn “illegal” users into genuine Microsoft 365 subscribers.

As published gHacks, users of pirated versions of Office are receiving a message inviting them to join Microsoft 365; and for this they are offered a great discount. We are talking about a price cut of up to 50% to join the platform in a legitimate way. Undoubtedly it is a peculiar strategy, but with possibilities of working.

“Get up to 50% off. For a limited time, save up to 50% on a genuine Microsoft 365 subscription,” says the sign displayed on the interface of programs such as Word and Excel. By clicking on the link included in the notice, users are redirected to a site where they can choose which subscription to Microsoft 365.

In addition, in the same portal those of Redmond warn about the risks of using pirated Office. Exposure to attacks with viruses and malware, the presence of corrupt files and the possibility of suffering data loss, and the inability to receive critical updates are some of the dangers that the company alludes to to raise awareness among users (and in the way to achieve new sales, of course).

Microsoft 365 presents itself as the legitimate alternative to pirated copies of Office

Although users who are being invited to leave the “pirate life” use the traditional edition of the Office suite, Microsoft does not offer the possibility to purchase the license of the perpetual versions at a discount. This has an explanation based on the business model of the American company.

