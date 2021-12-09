Mexico vs Chile: where and at what time to see the last game of El Tri in 2021

Mexico seeks to close the year with a victory (Photo: José Cabezas / Reuters)

The closing of the year of the Mexican team It was not entirely positive; lost their last three games, the friendly against Ecuador 3-2, against USA 2 to 0 and against Canada (2 to 1), both corresponding to the CONCACAF Playoffs Course to Qatar 2022. Now they have another friendly date against the Chilean team and will seek to reverse their misstep.

The engagement will take place in the United States, more precisely in Texas Q2 Stadium, home of Austin FC. This Wednesday December 8 at 21:05 hours (Central Mexico time) both teams, without their most important stars, will collide in search of a victory that will make them reach 2022 with good inertia.

One of the most striking elements for this match is the incorporation of new faces to Tricolor. In this call it was possible to see the names of various footballers who, despite good performances, had not had an opportunity to call with the national team.

Martin asserted that the young people could return in January (Photo: ERIK S. LESSER / EFE / EPA)



When: Wednesday, December 8

Place: Q2 Stadium in Texas, United States

Schedule: 21:05 hours from central Mexico

Transmission: The transmission of the shares can be seen through TUDN (Channel 5) and Aztec Sports (Channel 7), both in the open signal.

Web page: The official sites of TUDN and of Aztec Sports They will enable the streaming service for this duel. However, in the case of TUDN you must have a subscription, either Izzi or from Blim tv.

In the list that Gerardo Martino summoned for the game against Chile, names such as that of Carlos Acevedo or Marcelo Flores placeholder image, who point to the future of Tri.

This was the call for Mexico to face Chile (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

Those footballers who received his first call to the National Team They were: Salvador Reyes (America), Omar Campos (Santos), Emilio Lara (America), Luis Olivas (Chivas), Marcelo Flores (Arsenal), Benjamín Galdames (Spanish Union), Israel Reyes (Puebla), Carlos Acevedo (Santos) and Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy).

Who caused a drop in the concentration of Tricolor was the goalkeeper of Pumas, Alfredo Talavera. A muscle injury deprived him of playing minutes in the match against the Andean squad.

Regarding the expectations that the young people aroused, the helmsman of the team, Gerardo Tata Martino He spoke and did not close the possibilities for them to return to the calls of the month of January; in which they will face the following days of the CONCACAF qualifying rounds.

“The chances of these guys being summoned in January are open. In every appearance these guys are presented with an opportunity “

Arturo Vidal will not be in tonight’s game (Photo: Nathalia Aguilar / EFE)



For its part, the Chilean National Team will not feature stars of world caliber such as Alexis Sánchez and Arturo Vidal. But, players like Victor Davila and Jean Meneses since they both have the end of the MX League at the door.

Chile remains in the fight to get a ticket to the 2022 World Cup. In the CONMEBOL classification The Red ranks sixth, below Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru. Its confederation grants four direct tickets to Qatar 2022 and although it seems complex to reach the top 3, its pretensions would point more to winning fourth place and directly accessing the international fair.

Mexico, hand in hand with a new breed of footballers, will try to close 2021 with the right foot, since for their next commitments in January they will have to arrive with the best possible inertia to regain confidence for the World Cup.

