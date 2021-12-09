MESSAGE TO THE CULÉS: Clément Lenglet came out to explain the photo in which he appears laughing with Robert Lewandowski

Thousands of FC Barcelona fans charged against Clément Lenglet after seeing that, after being left out of the UEFA Champions League and falling to the UEFA Europa League, the French central appeared in a sequence laughing with Robert Lewandowski.

Noticing all the commotion that his postcard generated with the 9 of Bayern Munich, the member of the Camp Nou club considered it prudent to go out to clarify what happened. The 15 culé assured that his smile was due to something specific that happened at that moment. According to his version, that gesture does not reflect his feelings after the defeat in Germany.

The French defender closed his message saying that anyone who knows him knows of his commitment and love for football, for Barça and for the fans. The objective now is to return the Blaugrana institution to the place it deserves.

LENGLET CLEARED HIS PHOTO WITH LEWANDOWSKI

“I want to send a message to the culé fans. First of all, my sadness for yesterday’s result, this club only deserves the greatest and we have not been able to fulfill it. The second explain an image of me in which I smile with Lewandowski about something that had just happened at that moment. It is a specific reaction that in no way reflects my feeling for the result ”.

“My values ​​are unquestionable and anyone who knows me knows my commitment and my love for my profession, for Barça and especially for its fans. I would never have a reaction like that for something that has hurt so much since yesterday. Today we are very sad but now we have a mission: to give Barça back where it deserves ”.

Undefeated data. Clément Lenglet is playing his fourth season with the FC Barcelona first team. After a great debut course, the rest of the campaigns have been very disappointing.

Did you know…? Clément Lenglet has only won 3 titles as a FC Barcelona player: 1 League, 1 Copa del Rey and 1 Spanish Super Cup. In the UEFA Champions League he has had to live a time full of goals and humiliations.