Meryl Streep in a street robe and red Christmas stilettos

Meryl streep is an icon of fashion and cinema. To their 72 years old, it still has a lot of war to wage in both fields, as well as in the new entertainment platforms. And a lot of style and looks to show us. And we refer to the tests with his latest look.

The actress is in promotion of ‘Don’t look up’, his last job for Netflix in which she shares the limelight with great established stars like her. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play two failed astronomers who discover the imminent collision of a comet with planet Earth. When they warn the world of cataclysm, the president of the United States, played by Meryl Streep, and her team make fun of them and do nothing about it. You can see that Meryl Streep has enjoyed her role and she does so with her interviews and press conferences. He looked exultant when he left NBC’s ‘Today’ show in New York this week with a cheerful and trendy look Which suited him wonderfully. Combined a flowered robe coat with stilettos christmas reds precious that we want for our Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve looks.

The protagonist of ‘Out of Africa’, ‘The Bridges of Madison’, ‘Mamma Mia!’ and more indelible titles wore coosy and chic with a double-breasted coat that was tied at the waist like a robe and that can work perfectly as a dress, like those structured blazers that look so good as a unique garment.

Meryl proved that freezing weather wasn’t enough to stop her style and instead of opting for a nondescript look she made her coat the center of attention. He put it on with not very thick black stockings and put on some passion red heels of the most fashion, matching the flowers of your star garment. He gave us quite a lesson in functional fashion.

Getty Images

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Meryl Streep’s gown-style coat is from the brand Tanya Taylor and belongs to the autumn-winter collection of the firm. It has been baptized as ‘Candince’ and we love its classic gray color and its floral trim, which gives it that added appeal. It’s a reversible coat that we would even wear as a dress when the time comes. It has caused a real sensation among the faithful of the brand. Women of all ages they take it to their field thanks to their versatility.

The award-winning performer wore this trendy coat with a court oversize and timeless vocation. It is a double-sided wool design that has within the signature the matching floral top and also the dress that Meryl Streep chose to accompany her in her televised interview and bring joy to the winter looks in the Big Apple. Its shawl collar is very elegant and gives that extra sophistication that we all love.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

GTRES

Meryl Streep’s shoes were a real fantasy and it was her choice of footwear that most caught our attention about her look. He wisely chose some stilettos in red velvet with a scalloped upper that did not leave anyone indifferent. A pair that you would love to Miranda priestly, the powerful editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine Runway that Meryl Streep portrayed in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. They brought the most desired touch of expertise. They gave us a touch of attention so that we do not neglect our feet in our Christmas outfits.

GTRES

The star stayed true to his trendy prescription glasses. He completed his look with some gold hoop earrings Large size.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io