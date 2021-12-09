Meryl Streep, Elena Poniatowska and more than 300 intellectuals ask to stop the repression against Cuban artists | International

A demonstration in Havana, Cuba, on July 11. ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI (THE COUNTRY)

A new call to stop the persecution against Cuban artists has been made public this Wednesday with a joint declaration of 300 global intellectuals demanding an end to the repression in Cuba. Personalities at the level of Mario Vargas Llosa, Meryl Streep, Paul Auster, Orhan Pamuk, Elena Poniatowska, Isabel Allende, Zadie Smith, JM Coetzee, Jules Feiffer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Khaled Hosseini have raised their voices to demand that the Cuban government “respect the right to freedom of expression, including artistic freedom ”. The demand includes “immediately ending the ongoing abuses against artists, releasing all those who have been arbitrarily detained, and dropping all charges against them.”

The initiative has been promoted by the organizations PEN International, Artists at Risk Connection of PEN America and Human Rights Watch. It highlights the role that the new artistic movements play in Cuba, made up of young people unhappy and critical of the regime, who with their actions raise blisters among the nomenclature of Havana. “Cuban artists, including those who make up the San Isidro, 27N and Archipelago movements, have managed to draw attention in the country and internationally to the absolute disregard of the Cuban Government for human rights, and laid the foundations for the massive protests that occurred. across the country on July 11, 2021. For years, these independent artists have organized peaceful demonstrations and used the internet to organize protests and report abuses. For example, the viral song Homeland and Life, which reformulates the old slogan of the Cuban government ‘Homeland or death’ to criticize the repression in the country, was intoned by many protesters during the protests, “the statement states.

The Archipelago platform was created by the young playwright Yunior García, a critical voice of the regime who has had to go into exile in Spain due to the harassment of which he was a victim after calling a protest in Havana. Archipelago was born after the demonstration of 300 young artists at the gates of the Ministry of Culture on November 27, 2020, produced after the arrest of several members of the dissident Movement San Isidro. The platform brings together a group of artists who from social networks demand openness and political change in Cuba. “It constitutes a plural space in which the existence of diverse ideas is important, where we learn to reach consensus, at least what unites us within that diversity, but respecting the difference, the possibility that the other has its share of truth and that we can get a collective truth, let’s say, without canceling that difference that characterizes us ”, explained García.

The actions promoted by this new breed of Cuban artists have generated a repression on the part of the regime, which persecutes them, illegally detains them, imprisons them, keeps them under constant surveillance and harassment, imposes house arrest and criminal charges without legal support. “There is no valid justification for persecuting artists for their opinions. We urge the Cuban Government to respect the fundamental role that art and artists play in society and to immediately cease the harassment of artists who express political positions and on social issues that do not coincide with the government’s rigid ideology, ”the statement read. Statement, which is also signed by Colombian writer Héctor Abad Faciolince, actor Alec Baldwin, Nicaraguan writer Gioconda Belli, Mexican journalist Lydia Cacho, American novelist Jonathan Franzen, activist Bianca Jagger and Spanish writer Rosa Montero. “Art must be free from censorship and repression, in Cuba and anywhere else in the world,” concludes the manifesto.

These are the personalities who sign the statement:

Jane aaron

Hector Abad Faciolince

Jose Luis Acevedo Daza

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Ben andoni

Folu Agoi

Ayad akhtar

Shahidul Alam

Jose Antonio Albertini

Carlos Alberto Montaner

Masih Alinejad

Isabel Allende

Diane Alméras

Angelica Altuzar Constantino

Ileana Álvarez González

Asieh Amini

Carlos Aníbal Alonso

Kwame Anthony Appiah

Marie arana

Homer Aridjis

Salman asif

Reza Aslan

Jessica Atal

Fidaa ataya

Paul auster

Nadezda Azhgikhina

Asiel babastro

Badiucao

Alec baldwin

Jurgen Banscherus

Peter barbey

Lee Bellavance Diamond

Gioconda belli

Carlos Betancourt

Katherine bisquet

Erling borgen

Beatriz Bracher

Luis Brandoni

Nick brandt

Marta Breen

Mogos brhane

Roberto Briones

Roberto Brodsky

Tania bruguera

Ahmed Burić

Romana Cacchioli

Lydia cacho

Jennine Bonnet Crucet

Adriana carranca

Iliana Cepero placeholder image

Francisco Céspedes

Baltasar Cevc

Helena Chávez Mac Gregor

Suhyun choi

Sandra Cisneros

Jorge Encinas Cladera

Jennifer clement

JM Coetzee

Isabel Coixet

Sarah cooper

Anton Corbijn

Armando Correa

Jeff cowen

Ricardo Cravo Albin

Luis de la Paz

Maria del Pilar Clemente

Fanny del Rio

Enkel Demi

Jeanne demuth

Denise Desautels

Ernesto Diaz Rodriguez

Reinier Diaz Vega

Nelson dino

Ana Dipp

Jan J. Dominique

Theophilus Donoghue

Rita dove

Christopher Durang

Gregory Duvivier

Jennifer Egan

Kai eide

Alvaro Enrigue

Louise erdrich

Maria Eugenia Ayala

Lena Falkenhagen

Jules feiffer

David francis

Julia Franck

Jonathan Franzen

Julia Fullerton-Batten

Coco fusco

Inga gaile

Angye Gaona

Yunior Garcia Aguilera

Ivette Garcia Gonzalez

Dominique gaucher

Sylvia geist

Cris gera

Ulrike gerold

Daniel Gimenez-Cacho

Amber ginsburg

Jorge Glem

Jacques godbout

Susanne goga

Francisco Goldman

Monica Gomez

Adam gopnik

Nina gorfer

Eric gottesman

Scarlett hooft graafland

Nicholas griffin

Niall griffiths

Lev grossman

Jean-Louis Grosmaire

Wendy Guerra

Lars Gule

Agnete G. Haaland

Solomon Hailemariam

Jaime hales

Signe Hammer

Daniel Handler

Wolfram Hänel

James hannaham

Linda Hansen

Dennis Haskell

Tom healy

Elke heinemann

Georges helal

Elizabeth hemmerdinger

Alban Nikolai Herbst

Ramon Hernandez

Khaled hosseini

Iman Humaydan

Tanya huntington

Siri Hustvedt

David Henry Hwang

Tiina Itkonen

Bianca jagger

Jeffrey james

Elisha july

Wanuri Kahiu

Kätlin Kaldmaa

Sofia Karim

Mary karr

Entela Kasi

Lucina kathmann

Nicholas kawinga

Phil Klay

Hubert klöpfer

Joseph Kozer

Enrique Krauze

Ebo Krdum

Konstantin Küspert

Marco Kusumawijaya

Maira landa

Wave Larsmo

Hamlet Lavastida

Eric lax

Chang-rae Lee

Joanne Leedom-Ackerman

Svenja Leiber

Jonathan Lethem

Jonathan Levi

Luciana Levinton

Gwyneth lewis

Christoph Links

John lithgow

Aurora López Cancino

Jorge Manes Rubio

Carlos Manuel Alvarez

Luis Alberto Mariño Fernandez

Lesley marshall

Emile martel

Yann Martel

Sara Martinez Castro

Michel Matos

Colum McCann

Jay McInerney

Layda Melian

Dinaw mengestu

Claire messud

Arno Rafael Minkkinen

Marta Minujín

Herman Mondaca Raitieri

Ricardo Montaner

Milena Montaño Cavero

Rosa Montero

Charles Montpetit

Rick moody

Michel Mouffe

Silvanos Mudzvova

Paul muldoon

Maximillia Muninzwa

Victor Muñoz

Besnik mustafaj

Perumal Murugan

Random Nafisi

Ahmed naji

Toni Navarro

Ralf Nestmeyer

Hege newth

Sylvie Nicolas

Lynn nottage

Yanelys Núñez Leyva

Kurt Oesterle

Jorge Olivera Castillo

Nduko O’Matigere

Begoña Osés

Rachel Otheguy

Amaury Pacheco del Monte

Orhan pamuk

Gregory Pardlo

Daniel Pedreira

Michel Perea Enríquez (Nonardo Perea)

Izet Perviz

Virginia Phiri

Juan Enrique Piedrabuena Ruiz-Tagle

Claudia Pineiro

Robert Pinsky

Plato

Elena Poniatowska Love

Antonio Prata

Ahmet Prenci

Francine Prose

Marilyn pupo

Shwan Dler Qaradaki

Alicia Quinones

Selma Raljevic

Sergio Ramirez

Alejandro Riaño

Elvira Rodríguez Puerto

German Rojas

Anamely Ramos

Claudia rankine

Farvash Razav

Elif Refig

Molly ringwald

Arturo ripstein

Alix ritchie

Romina ressia

Kurt roessler

Alexis romay

Jose A. Ruano

Karina Sainz Borgo

Fakhri saleh

Salomón Salcedo Baca

Arturo sandoval

Francis Sanchez

Philippe Sands

Sandra santana

John ralston saul

George Saunders

Simon Schama

Steve Schapiro

Stacy Schiff

Manfred Schlösser

Eugene Schoulgin

Torsten Schulz

Dread scott

Alice sebold

Daniel seekersway

Gabriel Seisdedos

Tanya Selvaratnam

Ingeborg Senneset

Oleg Sentsov

Enrique Serna

Oumar Farouk Sesay

Jan Schlegel

Kim Schwanhäuße

Helene Schmitz

Flamur Shala

Paata Shamugia

Omaid sharifi

William Sheridan

Muse Sheriff

Gary Shteyngart

Jane smiley

Kiki smith

Zadie smith

Bosco Sodi

Andrew Solomon

Burhan sonmez

Chak sopheap

Alec soth

Vee Speers

Art spiegelman

Cornelia springer

Kjersti Løken Stavrum

Richard Stengel

Siri Stolt-Nielsen

Tom stoppard

Michi Strausfeld

Meryl streep

Rose styron

Dariel Suarez

Aatish Taseer

Elma tataragic

Rae marie taylor

Jennifer Teo

Danielle thibault

Ma Thida

Colm Toibin

Mauricio Tolosa

Carles torner

Edmundo Torrejón Jurado

Daniel Torres Rodriguez

Julie Trébault

Calvin trillin

Salil tripathi

Margarita Trushina

Tanja Tuma

Scott turow

Anne tyler

Kanchana Ugbabe

Luis Alberto Urrea

Alexis Valdes

Mario Vargas Llosa

Carlos Vasconez

Astrid vehiclesstedt

Burkhart veigel

Oscar Vela

Leni Velasco

Xavier Velasco

Regulates Venske

Mélissa Verreault

Lia Villares

Felix Villeneuve

Ayelet waldman

Per Wästberg

Peter wawerzinek

Jacob weisberg

Catrina wessels

Tara westover

Herbert Wiesner

Tobias Wolff

Kacey wong

Me you him

Gabriel Zaid

Moses Zamora

