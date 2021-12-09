Meryl Streep, Elena Poniatowska and more than 300 intellectuals ask to stop the repression against Cuban artists | International
A new call to stop the persecution against Cuban artists has been made public this Wednesday with a joint declaration of 300 global intellectuals demanding an end to the repression in Cuba. Personalities at the level of Mario Vargas Llosa, Meryl Streep, Paul Auster, Orhan Pamuk, Elena Poniatowska, Isabel Allende, Zadie Smith, JM Coetzee, Jules Feiffer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Khaled Hosseini have raised their voices to demand that the Cuban government “respect the right to freedom of expression, including artistic freedom ”. The demand includes “immediately ending the ongoing abuses against artists, releasing all those who have been arbitrarily detained, and dropping all charges against them.”
The initiative has been promoted by the organizations PEN International, Artists at Risk Connection of PEN America and Human Rights Watch. It highlights the role that the new artistic movements play in Cuba, made up of young people unhappy and critical of the regime, who with their actions raise blisters among the nomenclature of Havana. “Cuban artists, including those who make up the San Isidro, 27N and Archipelago movements, have managed to draw attention in the country and internationally to the absolute disregard of the Cuban Government for human rights, and laid the foundations for the massive protests that occurred. across the country on July 11, 2021. For years, these independent artists have organized peaceful demonstrations and used the internet to organize protests and report abuses. For example, the viral song Homeland and Life, which reformulates the old slogan of the Cuban government ‘Homeland or death’ to criticize the repression in the country, was intoned by many protesters during the protests, “the statement states.
The Archipelago platform was created by the young playwright Yunior García, a critical voice of the regime who has had to go into exile in Spain due to the harassment of which he was a victim after calling a protest in Havana. Archipelago was born after the demonstration of 300 young artists at the gates of the Ministry of Culture on November 27, 2020, produced after the arrest of several members of the dissident Movement San Isidro. The platform brings together a group of artists who from social networks demand openness and political change in Cuba. “It constitutes a plural space in which the existence of diverse ideas is important, where we learn to reach consensus, at least what unites us within that diversity, but respecting the difference, the possibility that the other has its share of truth and that we can get a collective truth, let’s say, without canceling that difference that characterizes us ”, explained García.
The actions promoted by this new breed of Cuban artists have generated a repression on the part of the regime, which persecutes them, illegally detains them, imprisons them, keeps them under constant surveillance and harassment, imposes house arrest and criminal charges without legal support. “There is no valid justification for persecuting artists for their opinions. We urge the Cuban Government to respect the fundamental role that art and artists play in society and to immediately cease the harassment of artists who express political positions and on social issues that do not coincide with the government’s rigid ideology, ”the statement read. Statement, which is also signed by Colombian writer Héctor Abad Faciolince, actor Alec Baldwin, Nicaraguan writer Gioconda Belli, Mexican journalist Lydia Cacho, American novelist Jonathan Franzen, activist Bianca Jagger and Spanish writer Rosa Montero. “Art must be free from censorship and repression, in Cuba and anywhere else in the world,” concludes the manifesto.
These are the personalities who sign the statement:
Jane aaron
Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits.
Subscribe
Hector Abad Faciolince
Jose Luis Acevedo Daza
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
Ben andoni
Folu Agoi
Ayad akhtar
Shahidul Alam
Jose Antonio Albertini
Carlos Alberto Montaner
Masih Alinejad
Isabel Allende
Diane Alméras
Angelica Altuzar Constantino
Ileana Álvarez González
Asieh Amini
Carlos Aníbal Alonso
Kwame Anthony Appiah
Marie arana
Homer Aridjis
Salman asif
Reza Aslan
Jessica Atal
Fidaa ataya
Paul auster
Nadezda Azhgikhina
Asiel babastro
Badiucao
Alec baldwin
Jurgen Banscherus
Peter barbey
Lee Bellavance Diamond
Gioconda belli
Carlos Betancourt
Katherine bisquet
Erling borgen
Beatriz Bracher
Luis Brandoni
Nick brandt
Marta Breen
Mogos brhane
Roberto Briones
Roberto Brodsky
Tania bruguera
Ahmed Burić
Romana Cacchioli
Lydia cacho
Jennine Bonnet Crucet
Adriana carranca
Iliana Cepero placeholder image
Francisco Céspedes
Baltasar Cevc
Helena Chávez Mac Gregor
Suhyun choi
Sandra Cisneros
Jorge Encinas Cladera
Jennifer clement
JM Coetzee
Isabel Coixet
Sarah cooper
Anton Corbijn
Armando Correa
Jeff cowen
Ricardo Cravo Albin
Luis de la Paz
Maria del Pilar Clemente
Fanny del Rio
Enkel Demi
Jeanne demuth
Denise Desautels
Ernesto Diaz Rodriguez
Reinier Diaz Vega
Nelson dino
Ana Dipp
Jan J. Dominique
Theophilus Donoghue
Rita dove
Christopher Durang
Gregory Duvivier
Jennifer Egan
Kai eide
Alvaro Enrigue
Louise erdrich
Maria Eugenia Ayala
Lena Falkenhagen
Jules feiffer
David francis
Julia Franck
Jonathan Franzen
Julia Fullerton-Batten
Coco fusco
Inga gaile
Angye Gaona
Yunior Garcia Aguilera
Ivette Garcia Gonzalez
Dominique gaucher
Sylvia geist
Cris gera
Ulrike gerold
Daniel Gimenez-Cacho
Amber ginsburg
Jorge Glem
Jacques godbout
Susanne goga
Francisco Goldman
Monica Gomez
Adam gopnik
Nina gorfer
Eric gottesman
Scarlett hooft graafland
Nicholas griffin
Niall griffiths
Lev grossman
Jean-Louis Grosmaire
Wendy Guerra
Lars Gule
Agnete G. Haaland
Solomon Hailemariam
Jaime hales
Signe Hammer
Daniel Handler
Wolfram Hänel
James hannaham
Linda Hansen
Dennis Haskell
Tom healy
Elke heinemann
Georges helal
Elizabeth hemmerdinger
Alban Nikolai Herbst
Ramon Hernandez
Khaled hosseini
Iman Humaydan
Tanya huntington
Siri Hustvedt
David Henry Hwang
Tiina Itkonen
Bianca jagger
Jeffrey james
Elisha july
Wanuri Kahiu
Kätlin Kaldmaa
Sofia Karim
Mary karr
Entela Kasi
Lucina kathmann
Nicholas kawinga
Phil Klay
Hubert klöpfer
Joseph Kozer
Enrique Krauze
Ebo Krdum
Konstantin Küspert
Marco Kusumawijaya
Maira landa
Wave Larsmo
Hamlet Lavastida
Eric lax
Chang-rae Lee
Joanne Leedom-Ackerman
Svenja Leiber
Jonathan Lethem
Jonathan Levi
Luciana Levinton
Gwyneth lewis
Christoph Links
John lithgow
Aurora López Cancino
Jorge Manes Rubio
Carlos Manuel Alvarez
Luis Alberto Mariño Fernandez
Lesley marshall
Emile martel
Yann Martel
Sara Martinez Castro
Michel Matos
Colum McCann
Jay McInerney
Layda Melian
Dinaw mengestu
Claire messud
Arno Rafael Minkkinen
Marta Minujín
Herman Mondaca Raitieri
Ricardo Montaner
Milena Montaño Cavero
Rosa Montero
Charles Montpetit
Rick moody
Michel Mouffe
Silvanos Mudzvova
Paul muldoon
Maximillia Muninzwa
Victor Muñoz
Besnik mustafaj
Perumal Murugan
Random Nafisi
Ahmed naji
Toni Navarro
Ralf Nestmeyer
Hege newth
Sylvie Nicolas
Lynn nottage
Yanelys Núñez Leyva
Kurt Oesterle
Jorge Olivera Castillo
Nduko O’Matigere
Begoña Osés
Rachel Otheguy
Amaury Pacheco del Monte
Orhan pamuk
Gregory Pardlo
Daniel Pedreira
Michel Perea Enríquez (Nonardo Perea)
Izet Perviz
Virginia Phiri
Juan Enrique Piedrabuena Ruiz-Tagle
Claudia Pineiro
Robert Pinsky
Plato
Elena Poniatowska Love
Antonio Prata
Ahmet Prenci
Francine Prose
Marilyn pupo
Shwan Dler Qaradaki
Alicia Quinones
Selma Raljevic
Sergio Ramirez
Alejandro Riaño
Elvira Rodríguez Puerto
German Rojas
Anamely Ramos
Claudia rankine
Farvash Razav
Elif Refig
Molly ringwald
Arturo ripstein
Alix ritchie
Romina ressia
Kurt roessler
Alexis romay
Jose A. Ruano
Karina Sainz Borgo
Fakhri saleh
Salomón Salcedo Baca
Arturo sandoval
Francis Sanchez
Philippe Sands
Sandra santana
John ralston saul
George Saunders
Simon Schama
Steve Schapiro
Stacy Schiff
Manfred Schlösser
Eugene Schoulgin
Torsten Schulz
Dread scott
Alice sebold
Daniel seekersway
Gabriel Seisdedos
Tanya Selvaratnam
Ingeborg Senneset
Oleg Sentsov
Enrique Serna
Oumar Farouk Sesay
Jan Schlegel
Kim Schwanhäuße
Helene Schmitz
Flamur Shala
Paata Shamugia
Omaid sharifi
William Sheridan
Muse Sheriff
Gary Shteyngart
Jane smiley
Kiki smith
Zadie smith
Bosco Sodi
Andrew Solomon
Burhan sonmez
Chak sopheap
Alec soth
Vee Speers
Art spiegelman
Cornelia springer
Kjersti Løken Stavrum
Richard Stengel
Siri Stolt-Nielsen
Tom stoppard
Michi Strausfeld
Meryl streep
Rose styron
Dariel Suarez
Aatish Taseer
Elma tataragic
Rae marie taylor
Jennifer Teo
Danielle thibault
Ma Thida
Colm Toibin
Mauricio Tolosa
Carles torner
Edmundo Torrejón Jurado
Daniel Torres Rodriguez
Julie Trébault
Calvin trillin
Salil tripathi
Margarita Trushina
Tanja Tuma
Scott turow
Anne tyler
Kanchana Ugbabe
Luis Alberto Urrea
Alexis Valdes
Mario Vargas Llosa
Carlos Vasconez
Astrid vehiclesstedt
Burkhart veigel
Oscar Vela
Leni Velasco
Xavier Velasco
Regulates Venske
Mélissa Verreault
Lia Villares
Felix Villeneuve
Ayelet waldman
Per Wästberg
Peter wawerzinek
Jacob weisberg
Catrina wessels
Tara westover
Herbert Wiesner
Tobias Wolff
Kacey wong
Me you him
Gabriel Zaid
Moses Zamora
Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the informational keys of the current situation in the region