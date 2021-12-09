Merama, new Mexican unicorn; profitable and valued at $ 1.2 billion

It is a fact that e-commerce in Latin America has exploded, particularly in the course of the pandemic and this growing wave has brought with it a new Mexican unicorn less than 12 months after it began operating.

Merama reached a valuation of 1,200 million dollars ($ million) in a $ 60 million financing round led by Advent International and Softbank, bringing the total capital raised to $ 445 million, combining $ 345 million in investment and $ 100 million in debt.

“We know that today there are very successful entrepreneurs who have their own brands that sell through electronic commerce, but who have certain militants, we enter into partnering with those who lead their categories, with human capital and technology,” he explained in an interview with Forbes Merama’s co-founder and CFO, Mexican Felipe Delgado.

“We are willing to get into any company where logistics is simple and scalability is also. We focus on how we make strategies more scalable and how we digitize processes within each of these companies, ”he said.

The way of operating Merama, founded in December 2020 at the same time in Mexico City and Sao Paulo (Brazil), is that it buys the largest shareholding of companies in functional categories such as kitchen, home fitness and cosmetics that bill more than 2 million dollars each year through online channels, such as Mercado Libre and Falabella, to boost business with cost optimization tactics, the launch of new products and categories, channel expansion and international expansion.

A) Yes They already have more than 20 brands in their portfolio, extending its operations in addition to Mexico and Brazil, in Colombia, Chile, Peru, Argentina and the United States, which expect to close in 2021 with a turnover of 250 million dollars.

This is a company founded by friends, who see each other as mentors. Felipe, who had come from working in the energy sector, and Sujay Tyle, who is CEO, met while studying for the Harvard MBA. The team of co-founders is completed by Frenchman Oliver Scialom, who previously sold his previous company Petsy to Maskota, and Brazilians Renato Andrade, who was an associate member at McKinsey, and Guilherme Nosralla, former marketing director of Unicorn Wildlife Studios.

“We want to work together with the platforms, we want to grow and help the brands that are leaders in Latin America, that is why this capital will work for many things, fundamental that we can grow the brands much more because they require marketing, working capital, equipment, technology, and this is what we are going to invest in with this capital, ”Merama CEO Sujay Tyle told Forbes two months ago, who previously led the Frontier Car Group online vehicle sales platform, which was sold in 700 millions of dollars.

By now, you’ve got something that many exponentially growing companies would like to have: profitability. Delgado explains that “all the capital that comes is opportunistic capital, what allows to have flexibility to have much more correct decisions ”.

The main difference with companies with similar models is that, for example, in your case, Valoreo targets companies with lower turnover.

The new step for Merama, which has a team of more than 30 people, will be to create brands from scratch, after the creation of a laboratory that they have named Merama Labs, which will partner with influencers, mainly in Mexico and Brazil, to launch market online stores in categories like fashion, beauty, personal care, and dietary supplements.

“With this we are going to go a step further,” says Delgado. “There we will see how we enter certain categories where we do not see a very clear player, with the potential to develop brands from scratch.”

Globo Ventures, the investment division of Globo, the largest television channel in Brazil, is one of Merama’s investors, which confirmed that it is in negotiations to link other television and telecommunications companies in America to its membership table. Latin.

In addition to using the fresh funds to accelerate its plans, Merama has hired as CTO Danilo Ferreira, who comes from being CTIO of Mandae, a company acquired by Nuvemshop and as senior vice president of private brands Ignacio Nart, who comes from being director of the marketplace Free Market.

Merama is the third unicorn of Mexican origin to appear in less than a week, after it became known that the fintech Clara and the identity verification and authentication platform Incode reached this qualifier, given to startups that exceed a private valuation of $ 1 billion. In this way they join the club of Mexican unicorns that Kavak, Bitso, Clip, Konfío and GMB complete.

