Megan Fox’s worst memory during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel | Love 40

For many, 2021 is being the year of Megan Fox. After years submerged in media oblivion, the protagonist of Transformers You are in a very interesting personal and professional moment. In a way, the offers have rained down on him since he recorded the docuserie in 2018 Lost Legends with Megan Fox and It is rumored that the actress will participate in several films pending release.

Nor can she complain about her close surroundings, since Megan finds herself in what could be one of the best moments of her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. The couple has shown to have flawless chemistry at different public events, such as the last Billboard Music Awards gala, held on May 23 of this year.

But, despite the fact that the actress is at this vital point, it cannot be said that so far she has had a prolific journey. Since he starred in a run-in with the director of Transformers, Michael Bay (who came to call “Hitler” for his dictatorial attitude during filming), Megan abandoned his professional career to dedicate himself to marriage and motherhood.

Nor can it be said that, in the case of having continued in that same line, today we could be talking about a happy woman. Like so many other leading figures in the film industry, Megan suffered the consequences of machismo and hypersexualization. His images made the headlines as GQ, Rolling Stone or Empire and not precisely with not very suggestive photographs.

In a recent interview published by The Washington Post the actress has remembered what was one of the most uncomfortable moments in recent years and that is related to this issue. This took place on the show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Kimmel Live! shortly before the director dispensed with it for the third film in the saga.

During the interview, Megan talked about what it was like working with the director and the moment she had to go through when Bay realized that I was only 15 years old. As he was not old enough to star in a scene that took place in a bar, where he had to drink alcohol, the director found it convenient to change it for an even more disgusting one.

Bay decided to make her dance in an American flag bikini, a cowboy hat and infinity heels under a waterfall. By the time Megan recounted this event, both the audience and the presenter laugh about it, as if it were a joke. For the actress, this moment on television “It was something very murky.”

“I was still in high school, so that’s kind of a microcosm of how Bay’s mind works,” says the protagonist of Jennifer’s Body at the interview. Rather than condemn it, Kimmel opted to spice it up with his usual doses of humor: “That’s really a microcosm of how all our minds workBut some of us have the decency to suppress those thoughts and pretend they don’t exist, ”he said.

With these statements in the US newspaper, Fox has once again shown that this interview meant more than many thought. “I was very lost and trying to understand it. How could I feel valued and find a purpose in that horrendous, patriarchal and misogynistic shit that was Hollywood at the time? ”She wonders at one point in the conversation. Hopefully, on this occasion, the mecca of cinema returns to Megan everything that it took from her when she was so young.