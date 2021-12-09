Megan Fox is forceful in the face of criticism she receives for the age difference with her partner

Megan Fox has been sincere and has spoken about the harsh criticism she receives on her social networks because her partner, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, is four years her junior. The actress has spoken about this in an interview for InStyle magazine, where she commented: “The fact is that he is four years younger than me and people behave as if they are dating a younger man. He is 31 and I am 35 ”. Of course, you have lived as if you were 19 your entire life, but you are not 19.

Fox has used this interview to refer to the fact that the age difference would not be a problem if those involved were male: “No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger than him.” “Four years? Fuck off, “added the actress. In addition, he has stated that it is very ridiculous that women are treated in this way.





The model also made reference to the sexist comments she receives about her clothing and that normally they always ask her: “Where are your children?”, To which she responded with another question: “Do you ask your father when he is away?” . “Not because they don’t expect a father to be with the children all the time, but I am supposed to be at home with my children,” said the interpreter.

Likewise, the model has made mention of “the pressure” to which women who are mothers are subjected in Hollywood And she also added that she is very surprised by how archaic some people’s minds are. At the time, the actress revealed that her mental health was seriously affected by the way she was portrayed early in her career: “It’s not funny. You are talking about real people, who are permeable, who have hearts. Your negativity can influence them. “





Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met in mid-2020 on the set of their next movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. However, the relationship became official in July through Instagram, after the star of Transformers appeared in a music video for the rapper.