Marvel | “Thor 4”: Matt Damon and Melissa McCarthy parody Loki and Hela in leaked photos of the shoot | Thor: Love and Thunder

The filming of “Thor: Love and Thunder“They continue in Australia, Chris Hemsworth’s native country, from where we get new news about the plot. A leak of photographs of the set revealed that the movie Marvel studios will have a play again in the same style as the third installment.

With the participation of Matt Damon and Melissa McCarthy in the roles of Loki and Hela, the filming becomes much more fun with the parodies of the actors who shine next to the God of Thunder. The images from the filming were revealed this February 2 by Daily mail.

It should be remembered that the fake Loki (Matt Damon) He already appeared before in “Thor: Ragnarok”, where he shared the screen with the false Thor (Luke Hemsworth) and a false Odin (Sam Neill), who will also return as seen in the recordings of “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

What will this new staging consist of? The most reasonable thing is that it focuses on the events that occurred in the last film of the franchise, also directed by Taika Waititi, and for that reason we see the fake Hela (Melissa McCarthy) wear the characteristic costume with which he faced the Asgardian brothers.

There is no certainty that Tom Hiddleston and Cate Blanchett will have a return, but the consolation prize will be to laugh for a moment with the versions of Marvel villains for the theater. Comedy will be guaranteed with well-known Asgard actors.

McCarthy and her husband had asked to appear “Thor: Love and Thunder”And they immediately convinced the team. “This is already the best performance of the movie and we haven’t even started yet. They’re inside, ”Waititi replied at the time.

TO Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson adds Christian bale to form the cast of the fourth film of “Thor” through a much bigger story than the previous ones. With a shoot that began in Australia and under the direction of Taika Waititi, for the second time, the production will take place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Thor: Love and Thunder” has its premiere set for 2022, but it is not clear if there is a possibility that the Disney calendar could move again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

