Marvel Studios will surprise with the Fantastic Four actors

The names of those chosen to play The Fantastic Four at Marvel Studios will be revealed very soon and there will be surprises.

Even though the fans of Marvel studios have always handled big names to play The Fantastic FourIt seems that they will choose actors with a lower profile but with the potential to become new stars. Something similar to when they signed Chris Hemsworth for Thor, Chris pratt for Star Lord or Tom holland for Spider-Man.

Plans Marvel studios are that at the beginning of 2022 we will already know the new members of The Fantastic Four. But in this beloved team of comics we will not find John krasinski, Emily blunt, Zack efron or other names that have been shuffled. Rather, they will be series or independent film actors who are beginning to be known but are not even close to Hollywood stars. Although his passage through the saga, obviously he can change that.

Marvel studios They have mainly focused on fitting the profile they were looking for, rather than focusing on big names. Since they think that the choice of Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel or Alaqua cox like Echo that just debuted on Hawk Eye and will have its own series on Disney plus.

When will we see the characters in the MCU?

We know that The Fantastic Four They will have their own solo film, although they have not yet set the date, but it will surely be in 2023 or 2024 and they have also confirmed that the director will be Jon watts, who has already worked on Marvel studios in the movies of Spider-man. But there are certain rumors that we could get to see this beloved team much earlier in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. A film that will be released on July 28, 2023.

What do you think about signing little-known actors for The Fantastic Four? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. While they are unveiling the chosen ones, we can see the other deliveries of these characters when they belonged to FOX on the Disney Plus streaming platform.