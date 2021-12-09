Marina Yers, at Daniela Blume’s OnlyFans

We knew that Marina Yers and shame are not words that are usually seen in the same sentence, but from there to the influencer take the leap to OnlyFans surprises even the most painted of his followers. The best thing about it is that she has not done it alone, but with the help of a legend of the panorama … daring? uncovered? Just sensual?

We talk about the sexologist, presenter, model and broadcaster Daniela Blume, a pioneer in Spain when it comes to teaching openly its -for many- daring conceptions about the world of intimate relationships. Responding to an invitation from Blume, the Ukrainian has been guided in a photoshoot and an exclusive interview for the payment social network.

According to Marina, the meeting was passed to them “talking openly about bisexuality and our experiences with women“, something that they have talked about on previous occasions without any conceit and that they do not believe has a morbid vocation in itself. Simply a conversation between two influencers.

“I love this kind of content because it is totally for women, by and for us,” says Yers. “Obviously whoever wants to be morbid will do it, but we went out talking about very interesting topics, apart from mentioning Yoga and the different postures “.

The interview-talk only available under subscription, a little chof for his followers but that ensures on the one hand that only his fans really see it (for something it is called OnlyFans) and incidentally make profitable content that, we suppose, will be juicier than usual. Of course, the haters were not long in coming out on Twitter, something they are both more than used to. ‘Haters’ gonna hate, u know‘.

Marina Yers is one of the instagramers with the least filters (You already understand me) of the influencer scene, so the possible scandals that this content generates could at least directly give you some money. If we find out what he has told, and in case it’s really interesting, we’ll tell you, okay?