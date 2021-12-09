Maluma: the only Colombian on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the best songs of the year

There are only a few weeks left until the year 2021 ends and, with this, companies specialized in different areas begin to make balance sheets about what happened throughout it. Rolling Stone magazine, as it does every year, launched the list of what it considers to be the best 50 songs released in the year and Colombia had its share in it. ‘Rumba (Puro Oro Anthem) ‘, a song performed by Maluma, entered the 33rd position on the ladder that, on this occasion, led the song’ Essence ‘, by Wizkid and Tems. The video clip of that composition came to light on April 22.

This song was particular because it became the first song in which an artist collaborated with the sun, yes, the sun, the star, the closest celestial body to planet Earth. The song was launched in commemoration of Earth Day and contains, within its rhythm, real captures of the sounds generated by the frequencies that this star radiates. So and as the Chicago Tribune portal reported, the song is the first in the music industry to use real “roars” of the sun. The song was co-written with Keityn and Edgar Barrera, with the support of the Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold campaign, a beer company made in plants that run on 100% renewable energy.

“I made a song with the sun .. yes, with the sun”, wrote the paisa singer on his social networks in those days. “I am happy to make history in this way”, Maluma added.

“Maluma’s popularity has sometimes outweighed the appeal of his songs. A glittering jewel like ‘Rumba (Pure Gold Anthem)’ helps balance the scales; that single is an ode to the latest ‘rumba loca’, a wild, champagne-soaked party that ran alongside the beach and continued until dawn, which conveniently doubles as an invitation to the next one ”, wrote the critics who included the Colombian on the list.

According to experts, the Colombian singer, with that theme, demonstrated to have “Great mastery of the tools of pop-reggaeton, gliding over meandering guitar and boom-chick-boom-chick drums, and his delivery is easy, brimming with charm.”

“Taking into account these difficult times, our generation now has the task of making great efforts to give future generations the opportunity to live in a sustainable place, based on respect for our planet and only home, its resources and biodiversity. “, Said the artist regarding his initiatives in favor of caring for the environment, in the “Earth Day! The Musical ”, an event in which artists such as Justin Bieber and scientists and presenters such as Bill Nye participated.

Maluma, on the list of the medium specialized in music, is put on Jessie Ware, who achieved 34th position with her song ‘Please’, and Bad Bunny who reached 35th position with her song ‘Volví’, a song that she did next from the bachata group, Aventura. In the same way, the Colombian was surpassed by Sofia Kourtesis, who interprets ‘By Your Side’ and Meek Mill, Lil Baby and Lil Durk, who have under his authorship ‘Sharing Locations’.

Also on the list are Yotuel Romero, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, Eliécer “El Funky” Márquez, and Gente de Zona, who sing ‘Patria y Vida’ and Julieta Venegas, who was ranked 22 thanks to her collaboration with Tainy and Bad Bunny in ‘Sorry BB: /. Raw Alejandro reached number eight with ‘Todo de Ti’

For Maluma, the positive news does not end. It was this week when he reported the inauguration of his foundation El Arte de los Sueños in the heart of the Creative District in Medellín, the land from which he is originally. “I feel very happy to be here, to be able to enter and see that logo of being a dreamer, to know that there are so many children who come every day and want to change their lives. I believe that this is my legacy, to be able to support the people of my city and the people who have made me what I am as an artist “he told the press.

