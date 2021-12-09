“Malcolm & Marie” comes to Netflix from the hand of Zendaya and Denzel Washington’s son

How long can a director take to write a movie? Well, Sam Levinson wrote the “Malcolm & Marie” in just six days. The writer and director of the film that will come to Netflix In the next month he used his free time very well during the pandemic and from there this film was born that promises to be among the top 10 of the most viewed on the platform.

Zendaya Source: Instagram @zendaya.

With a luxurious cast, “Malcolm & Marie“comes to the platform to tell the story of a film director and his girlfriend who, after the premiere of a film by the director, begin to remove old rags from their relationships by telling secrets.

Related news

“Malcom (John David Washington) returns home after the premiere of his film along with his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya Coleman) and while they await the response of the critics, the night takes an unexpected turn when some details of their relationship come to light that put the solidity of their love to the test “, reads the official synopsis of the film.

John David Washington Source: Instgram @johndavidwashington.

Starring Zendaya Coleman and John David Washington, son of the renowned actor Denzel Washington, the film was shot in June when the state of California lowered the filming restrictions. As revealed by Vogue magazine, the film’s production team never exceeded twelve people in order to follow the protocol and take care of everyone who was part of the set.

“Malcolm & Marie“It will premiere on Netflix on February 5.