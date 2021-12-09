“Malcolm & Marie” comes to Netflix from the hand of Zendaya and Denzel Washington’s son

How long can a director take to write a movie? Well, Sam Levinson wrote the “Malcolm & Marie” in just six days. The writer and director of the film that will come to Netflix In the next month he used his free time very well during the pandemic and from there this film was born that promises to be among the top 10 of the most viewed on the platform.

Zendaya Source: Instagram @zendaya.

With a luxurious cast, “Malcolm & Marie“comes to the platform to tell the story of a film director and his girlfriend who, after the premiere of a film by the director, begin to remove old rags from their relationships by telling secrets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker