Love and Thunder will be the most fun of Marvel Studios

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder is such a madness that there will be nothing like it in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

The artist Andy park who works for Marvel studios has made some shocking statements praising the film Thor: Love and Thunder who will direct Taika waititi and that will be released in the summer of 2022.

“There is a reason why there have been more than a decade of blockbuster movies and why this franchise is growing. So Thor: Love and Thunder falls squarely into that, where it’s just pushing the boundaries of what’s comfortable and what should be expected. Since it surprised and pushed these characters and the images agree with that. I think Taika said it in an interview where he’s like, he’s surprised he’s on par, he shouldn’t be allowed to make a movie like this. And I understand it. Andy Park said.

This movie is crazy. It is so much fun. And I just can’t wait for everyone to see it. Because it was so much fun working and designing so many characters and doing keyframes. It will be good. It’s going to be fun”. Andy Park concluded.

With these words they have made us want to see even more Thor: Love and Thunder. Do you have the same high expectations for this great cosmic adventure from Marvel Studios? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

What will the movie be about?

For now we have few details of the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder, but it will link directly to the movie Avengers: Endgame (2019). Therefore, Thor will be with the Guardians of the Galaxy until they have a conflict with Gorr, the butcher of the gods. At that time, they will separate and the power of God of Thunder from Marvel studios will be for Jane foster. From there, the plot will get complicated to unsuspected limits and they will surely offer us many surprises.

For this film, they have had an impressive cast led by Christian Bale as Gorr, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Taika Waititi as Korg (voice), Matt Damon as Actor Loki. , Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Melissa McCarthy as Actress Hela, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Sam Neill as Actor Odin, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Luke Hemsworth as Actor Thor and Sean Gunn as Kraglin.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released on July 8, 2022. The rest of the deliveries of Marvel studios where we have been able to see this character are in the streaming platform Disney Plus.