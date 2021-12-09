LoL: The small Teleport tweak that will completely change its use in Season 12

The Preseason League of Legends is always full of changes to favor the largest number of players who spend hours and hours inside Summoner’s Rift. Although most of these changes are fixed and with the start of Season 12 almost everything is in its line, there are also many immovable changes that directly affect the metagame from Riot Games’ MOBA because that is how the developer wanted it. Well this time it will be the Teleport turn, a summoner spell that changes from year to year and this time will receive a quite important adjustment and decisive.

The switch to Teleport

It was through Reddit that the user “SnooAbbreviations503” noticed that the Teleport Summoner Spell had received a rather important adjustment: TP will now only work on friendly turrets at the start of the game. It will be from minute 14 When we can use it on other allied elements as they are minions or guardians of vision. Thus, the setting of this spell completely changes the perspective of its use, since we will have a very limited teleportation unlike how we had it until now. Another minor change will be the time of cast, which drops from 4.5 to 4 seconds.

This setting could give a quite different point of view what is the Toplane and the midlane, since the early game It will be a totally different world for players on both lanes as they cannot skirmish with a well-placed Vision Guardian. It will be necessary to see how this affects the current metagame and if in the competitive one it will be used much less or will continue to be profitable despite having to see its movement limited throughout the Summoner’s Rift that will change the strategies of the best teams in the world.