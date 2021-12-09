Like pocahontas Sommer Ray in the style of JLo in the sun

Without a doubt, the popular fitness model, Sommer ray She has become one of the best known influencers on digital platforms, where she has managed to stand out thanks to the impressive photoshoots she shares, in which she proudly shows off the results of her exercise routines.

On this occasion, the beautiful 25-year-old girl again surprised users and unleashed intense reactions on her Instagram profile after posting a gallery of images, in which she modeled an extravagant swimsuit while posing under the rays from the sun, looking very close to the camera lens.

The well-known internet celebrity usually has no problem exposing her spectacular figure in small pieces of clothing, since in most of her reel of postcards on the platform she finds herself wearing attractive high-fashion outfits, as well as quirky outfits that she always manages to leave behind. with his mouth open to his almost 27 million fans.

Since the beginning of his modeling career, Sommer has been characterized as a free soul who loves to reveal each of his facets and has shown it more than once as he did in this publication, in which let it be seen as Pocahontas, modeling with ease in the style of Jennifer Lopez with a feather bikini.

Through her personal account on the Camarita social network, the popular Colorado-born youtuber shared a series of photographs that caught the attention of users due to the peculiar clothes she wore, while posing in the middle of nature and receiving a bath from the warm rays of the sun.

In these snapshots, Ray wore her long blonde hair loose on her shoulders and a pair of silver hoop earrings that gave the final touch to her look, as well as wearing simple makeup that highlighted her beauty, emphasizing her clear colored eyes. honey.

“Wild things happen in stillness” is the short phrase that the famous model placed in the description of her publication, which could be translated into Spanish as “wild things happen in stillness.”

