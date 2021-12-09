Liga MX | Cota praised Camilo Vargas prior to the A2021 Final

Jonathan Collazo

During the media day prior to Final of the Apertura 2021 Tournament, Rodolfo Cota, Lion’s goalkeeper, had pyou praise of praised for the Atlas archer, Camilo Vargas, who stood out for his quality and the good job he did throughout the season as the goalkeeper who conceded the fewest goals in the Regular Phase.

The esmeralda goalkeeper took the opportunity to point out the positive of the arrival of foreigners on the level of Vargas, since he said then others arrive who do not meet expectations.

“I think he had a great tournament. I don’t remember it very well, but I think he is one of the goalkeepers with the fewest goals along with that of America. There you realize the quality ”, he pointed out. Cota, who has started 19 of the 21 games with the Fiera this season.

“He has been showing his quality Camilo and that is to be respected when foreign players come to the league like that, it’s always good, because then others come who just don’t ”.

Regarding the 70 years that the Foxes have without winning a title in the First Division, Rodolfo stated that It is not a topic that has been touched on inside the campus, nor has he thought personally, since they seek lift the trophy no matter how long the rival has without doing it.

“If I had two in the same way, I want to win the Final, that’s what we’re preparing for, today we are given that opportunity Beyond the fact that the rival has not won for so long, the reality that does not change anything, I want to enjoy and have another title“, he claimed.