“Let foreigners like Camilo Vargas arrive and not others who just don’t”

The esmeralda goalkeeper praised his red-black colleague and assured that he is one of the highlights of the Apertura 2021

LION — Rodolfo Cota, goalkeeper of the Lion, he recognized the good season he has done Camilo Vargas, archer of the Atlas and commented that he hopes more foreigners arrive at the MX League, with the quality that the goal of the rojinegros has shown, “and not others that nothing else does not.”

Camilo Vargas and Rodolfo Cota, the finalist goalkeepers. Imago7

“He has done a very good job, I think that together with the team from America (Guillermo Ochoa), he is one of the ones who has received the fewest goals. Camilo has been showing his quality. That is what is valued, that foreigners come to contribute, to demonstrate in the MX League, is highly valued, because then others arrive who just don’t, ”said Rodolfo Cota, León’s goalkeeper.

Camilo Vargas He received 10 goals in the regular phase and stood out in the Liguilla by appearing at key moments for the Atlas. The Colombian goalkeeper prevented Pumas, for example, tied in the last minute of the first leg, a save that helped Diego Cocca’s men to reach the final more calmly. Against the emeralds, he hopes to be a factor again.

“He had a great tournament, he was one of the most outstanding,” added Rodolfo Cota, León goalkeeper and Mexican national team.

León rules out that experience is an advantage over Atlas

Rodolfo Cota, goalkeeper of the Lion, and Ariel holan, coach of the Esmeraldas ruled out that experience is key to beating a Atlas, which boasts the second lowest average age of the Apertura 2021.

“I think they have players with a lot of experience, who have been in other teams that have touched them. Beyond the experience, it will be the desire. In a final everything changes “, he assured Rodolfo Cota.

“That age, the experience against youth, is something that I do not believe much, everything in the end is about ability and that is demonstrated in the field,” he commented Ariel holan, coach of the Panzas Verdes, prior to the final against Atlas.