Leonardo DiCaprio: happy with birds discovered in Colombia

The American actor Leonardo DiCaprio has interpreted historical personages of the world cinema such as Jack Dowson, in Titanic; Danny Archer, in Blood Diamond and Jordan Belfort, in The Wolf of Wall Street. These roles catapulted him as one of the actors with the most recognition and awards won in the film industry.

However, throughout his career DiCaprio has not only developed in the artistic world, since for several years he has also exercised activism in the world, seeking to protect the environment and the species that inhabit it.. The actor even has his own foundation, through which he promotes campaigns for the protection of landscapes, wild animals and marine species, and projects in favor of climate change.

That is why recently, Leonardo DiCaprio was excited by the discovery of 30 new species of birds in Colombia, which were discovered in the area of ​​the Nudo del Paramillo, in the department of Córdoba.. A group of scientists and biologists arrived there to carry out the Cerro Murrucucú Expedition, with the intention of finding the whereabouts of the Sinú Parakeet, but they found these other specimens.

“An expedition team looking for the Sinú parakeet found 30 new bird species in Córdoba in Colombia. The parakeet was not one of them, but the 238 species they found have given them hope that it may still be somewhere in the Andes”, highlighted the famous actor.

The Regional Autonomous Corporation of the Sinú and San Jorge Valleys, through the Birds Colombia blog, pointed out that this was an ornithological-type expedition, which focused on the search for the Sinú Parakeet, a bird of which there is no record since 1949. Similarly, the corporation thanked Leonardo DiCaprio for praising the expedition carried out: “This achievement commits us to continue working for our biodiversity,” the organization highlighted on its twitter account.