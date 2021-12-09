Lenglet laughed after Barcelona elimination and ask for his termination

Editorial Mediotiempo

Allianz Arena, Munich / 08.12.2021 17:39:22





He doesn’t have a grandmother! At least that’s what many fans say about Clément Lenglet, Barcelona defender who was surprised by the television cameras laughing out loud minutes after the culé team made a fool of themselves by being eliminated in the Group Stage of the UEFA champions league.

Severely questioned by the level exhibited since his arrival at the institution in 2018, the French defender is accused of “little tact” after such embarrassment for Barcelona when he was thrashed in Munich. In the shot it was seen Lenglet embraced by Lewandowski laughing in the middle of the pitch.

The humiliating elimination in the first round of the Champions League – something that did not happen to the Barça from Season 2000 / 2001- He sends them to play the “consolation” tournament that is the Europa League, in which they could eventually face clubs such as Napoli by Chucky Lozano or Betis by Diego Lainez and Andrés Guarded, as well as Galatasaray, Lyon and West Ham, among others.

As a result of this, many Catalan fans used social networks to require the directive an “exemplary sanction” against the footballer, who was showered with disqualifications and insults. Others remembered Eden Hazard, who last year after the elimination of Real Madrid in the same tournament was caught smiling with Chelsea elements.

if he is one of the problems that barça has. Out now! – Victor Abboud (@ Vicaas5) December 8, 2021

Lenglet applied an ‘Oribe’ with Chivas

The picture of Clément Lenglet after the defeat with Barcelona brings to mind a similar episode – keeping tournament proportions – starring Oribe Peralta, who after a National Classic with Chivas was harshly criticized for joke with soccer players from America.

In that same incident they were Uriel Antuna and Sebastián Córdova, who exchanged shirts and are now the subject of rumors about a possible exchange of the Herd and the Eagles.