Labor well-being is positioned as a priority in the new normal

Written by Elizabeth López … on 08 Dec 2021

Mental health care has grown in importance. Photo: Special

One of the greatest lessons that the pandemic has left is the attention that must be paid to the health of employees, not only physically but emotionally, that they work on comprehensive well-being, because in this way they will have a better quality of life, which translates into a better quality of work life.

Therefore, in the “new normal” and before the rexit to work in offices, many companies have focused their efforts on the well-being of their employees.

One of the ways to achieve this is with the NOM035 of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) which aims to identify, analyze and prevent psychosocial risk factors, workplace violence, as well as promoting a favorable organizational environment in the workplace.

“Corporate wellness programs have taken on more relevance from the gradual return of staff to work spaces. Companies are betting on correct physical and emotional care of its employees after a complicated period such as confinement as a result of the current COVID 19 pandemic “, says Guadalupe Zavala, Founding Partner of Creative Queens Agency, an agency specialized in deep and creative solutions for communication and marketing with impact. social and environmental.

According to data from the STPS, 11% of the expenditure allocated Attention to occupational disabilities is related to mental disorders, leaving annual losses of 16,000 million pesos in companies due to problems associated with stress, chronic fatigue and anxiety, a percentage that could rise to 15% in the coming years. Worldwide, there is talk that next pandemic will be mental health, hence the importance of working on the mental health of employees.

“When it comes to employee well-being, the challenge for companies is for managers to be convinced of the importance of such a program. When managers place human capital as the most important gear that can exist at the business level, they will focus the resources and tools necessary to give them the attention and resources that are required, directly benefiting the company with the increase in generalized productivity ”Comments Gina Rodríguez Madrid, Director of Atha Bienestar.

How to work on mental health

Gina and Guadalupe consider that the key is to create a balance program, mixing physical health, emotional, work, family, social and mental.

Through their Happy Teams program, they work in these areas that include recreational activities, workshops, meditation, attention to demotivation, depression, fatigue, among other elements.

Creating a program that encompasses these pillars will allow organizations to improve work culture, decrease absenteeism and staff turnover., increased productivity and employee motivation, helps in the recruitment of the company, more competitive positioning of the company, better brand reputation and compliance with standards and corporate responsibility objectives.

“These types of emotional salaries are strategic for companies at the moment; its relevance lies in achieving highly committed collaborators in order to guarantee a successful operation and achievement of goals ”, conclude the specialists.