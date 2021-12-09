Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott prepare to receive their second baby

The countdown has started for one of the show’s favorite couples, businesswoman Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott. A few weeks after the arrival of their second child, they are both closer than ever and focused on preparing for the exciting time.

“They have been at home together, making final preparations together. Travis has been a great support for Kylie throughout the pregnancy but now he spends much more time with her as a family, “said a close source quoted by US Weekly magazine.

Jenner, 24, also enjoys spending time at home from where she can also work at her own beauty company and spend time with little Stormi, the source added. “They are supporting each other while spending quality time with loved ones,” the publication quoted.

The couple began their romance in 2017. The pregnancy of their first-born was guarded with suspicion by the famous who avoided publishing any image that revealed her pregnancy, even ordered the hospital staff to reveal any information about the date of her delivery. Jenner, shortly after giving birth, clarified that her decision was due to fear and wanting maximum privacy to fully enjoy this stage in her life.

The second pregnancy of the youngest of the Kardashian clan has been totally different. The socialite released the news with an emotional video where she appeared taking the pregnancy test, the moment when the future father gets excited, the first visit to the doctor, also when she shared the news with her mother and manager, Kriss Jenner. Kylie has also made several public appearances including the last Astroworld concert, in Houston organized by her partner.

Although the socialite has been posting numerous photos about her pregnancy, she has not detailed too much on the date she will give birth to her. In one of his videos, he commented that he was several months older, without any more intimate details. People quoted a close source who revealed on August 20 that “she’s a few months old, she has a nice belly. She is beyond excited, she has been wanting to give Stormi a brother. She loves being a mother ”. He has also been enjoying this stage with privacy, just sharing with family and friends.

Kylie Jenner stars in a new scandal in the Kardashian family. This after rumors about a possible romance between the socialite and rapper Drake, a friend of Travis Scott. None of those involved have reacted to what promises to become a controversial moment for the family from the television show Keeping up with the Kardashians.

It was precisely the personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who has sued Tristan Thompson, former Khloé Kardashian, for alleged paternity. “You know Kylie slept with Drake last year but you’re not man enough to tell Travis Scott. Well, there you have it. Good evening guys, tomorrow more ”, said Nichols threatening to reveal more secrets of the K clan.