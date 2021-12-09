Khloe Kardashian, ‘devastated’ after discovering that Tristan Thompson will be a father for an infidelity

At the beginning of December the unexpected news broke: NBA star Tristan Thompson, current partner of Khloé Kardashian and father of her three-year-old daughter True, was sued by a former lover for the paternity of what would be his third child, the result from a sporadic relationship while maintaining a relationship with Khloé.





Read also

Begoña Corzo Suarez

According to court documents, the boy’s mother is a 31-year-old personal trainer, named Maralee Nichols, with whom the player would have had sex while he was celebrating his 30th birthday on March 13, which was not attended by the mother of his daughter. After the accusations, the player admitted having had sexual relations with Nichols on several occasions and having continued a relationship with her even after confirming her pregnancy.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, in a file image. GTRES

As the magazine has learned People, Khloé “knew about the baby” and would be “devastated”, not being able to believe not only that Tristan has cheated on her, but that he is going to be a father once again. According to the source, Khloé, 37, and the player were living their best moment as a couple when the infidelity happened: “It is a very sad situation for her,” she admits.





Read also

Drafting

As reported People, numerous friends of the star of reality they had asked her over and over again not to go back to Tristan, but she stayed by his side “because she always believed that he would change” and wanted to keep her family intact for little True: “Khloé’s family has always tried to support her and they have tried Good for Tristan, even having broken Khloé’s heart on numerous occasions, ”insists the source consulted by the magazine.

The last image of the couple is precisely from Tristan’s birthday party, where the infidelity happened. Instagram / Khloé Kardashian

Just a few hours after filing the lawsuits and sparking thousands of criticisms among Khloé’s followers, who could not believe that Tristan Thompson had been unfaithful to Kim’s little sister, who would have already forgiven him for other flurries on at least three previous occasions for the sake of her daughter, parting ways for the last time in July of this year. What’s more, the well-known portal The Shade Room it was even done with captures of threatening messages that the player would have sent to Nichols, advising him to accept the money he would like to pay him and not to make the paternity public. At the moment, the player has already initiated a legal request for secrecy to be imposed and not to reveal data about the case to the public.

Messages have been leaked that do not leave the player in a very good place. Instagram / theshaderoom /

Meanwhile, Khloé has tried to remain oblivious to the comments. Her last public appearance was last week, just after the scandal broke out, to attend the People’s Choice Awards with her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sister Kim, where she was awarded two statuettes to Best Reality Show and Best Reality Star.

Read also