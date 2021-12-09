Khloé Kardashian appears in the middle of the scandal, beautiful and with all the attitude

He even shared a series of photographs on his Instagram account in which he appears posing with the best attitude. “Thank you to the People’s Choice Awards and to my beautiful people !! I can’t believe I won the award for Best Reality TV Star and Best Reality Show. Thank you very much to all! From the bottom of my heart I am truly very grateful and humbled. What an amazing journey this has been, ”he wrote alongside a series of photographs.

According to the source, the 37-year-old solicited her, “she didn’t smile much” during the awards show and seemed “really distracted” all night. She was “constantly on her phone” and “didn’t look very happy” when she showed her sister Kim Kardashian something on her iPhone.

The 41-year-old Kim, who was honored with the Fashion Icon Award, was able to “calm down Khloé,” who then “held him up in front of the cameras.” According to the witness, having her sister and Kris Jenner with her “seemed to be the support she needed.” Her family “just let her do what she had to do” as they sat next to her.

Khloé’s appearance at the People’s Choice Awards comes days after personal trainer Maralee Nichols’ paternity suit against Thompson made headlines. Nichols claimed that she slept with the athlete in March and that she was pregnant with their son. But now it has been confirmed that the fitness instructor welcomed a baby on Thursday, December 2.