Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid Among the Most Elegant Muses of the Year, According to GQ Magazine | Celebrities | Entertainment
GQ magazine has recently published the list of the 10 women who, for them, stood out for their elegance during 2021. In this list are young celebrities, among which the singer stands out. Dua Lipa and the model Kendall Jenner.
Here we show you how the positions were.
10. Bella Hadid
9. Dua Lipa
8. Arlo Parks
7. Iris Law
6. Hailey Bieber
5. Michaela Coel
4. Rihanna
3. Zoë Kravitz
2. Griff
1. Kendall Jenner