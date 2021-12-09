Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid Among the Most Elegant Muses of the Year, According to GQ Magazine | Celebrities | Entertainment

GQ magazine has recently published the list of the 10 women who, for them, stood out for their elegance during 2021. In this list are young celebrities, among which the singer stands out. Dua Lipa and the model Kendall Jenner.

Here we show you how the positions were.

10. Bella Hadid

At 25 years old and 1.75 meters tall, the model stood out for her outfits from different renowned brands. (@bellahadid | Instagram)

9. Dua Lipa

The pop singer, who is closing a wonderful 2021, has worn outfits by Alexander Wang, Versace and Thierry Mugler. (Efe / Epa / Vickie Flores)

8. Arlo Parks

For GQ, the poet and singer-songwriter astonished by wearing clothes of colors and “daring” prints. (@ arlo.parks | Instagram)

7. Iris Law

The daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost stood out for her bold style. (Efe / Epa / Vickie Flores)

6. Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber’s wife has tried to appear at galas and events with dresses that stylize her slim figure. (@haileybieber | Instagram)

5. Michaela Coel

Throughout this year, the actress showed herself in outfits by top designers and with a positive attitude and magnetic vibe. (Wikipedia)

4. Rihanna

The singer is on the list because she has always stood out for her way of dressing. (@badgalriri | Instagram)

3. Zoë Kravitz

Although she has said that sensuality does not matter much to her, the “Divergent ” actress has stood out for it. (@zoeisabellakravitz | Instagram)

2. Griff

For GQ, Griff shows that he has total creative control over his outfit. (EFE/ Cati Cladera)

1. Kendall Jenner