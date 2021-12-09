Keanu Reeves Welcomes Will Smith’s Greatest Career Regret: “It Impacted My Life” – Movie News

Sometimes it’s just a matter of luck. Keanu Reeves is grateful that his colleague said no to one of the biggest projects in science fiction film history.

Matrix: Resurrections is about to hit theaters around the world, so its protagonist, Keanu Reeves has spent his time promoting the science fiction title. In a recent interview, Reeves, who we also know for his archetypal role in John wick, stated how grateful he is to Will Smith for having paved his way to take over the role of Neo.

It is not recent news that Smith was offered the role of Neo in the first installment of The Matrix, however, the actor turned it down to instead star. Wild wild west, one of the biggest failures in his career. In fact, during the Project Gemini press conference, Smith spoke about this mistake when asked what advice he would give his younger self: “I would go back to Wild wild west and he would say to me ‘Why didn’t you do Matrix? ‘”

Will Smith was offered the role of Neo before Keanu Reeves was cast in the role.



Now it was Reeves who spoke about this event for an interview in Esquire. “It changed my life and it was such a wonderful creative experience to play Neo in the Matrix trilogy and now in the fourth film. It impacted my life, personally and creatively. Thank you very much.”The actor stated that he will share credits again with Carrie-Anne Moss in Matrix 4.

The ‘Matrix Reloaded’ scene that got Carrie-Anne Moss nervous

But, hey, we don’t feel too bad for Will Smith either. The actor, originally from Philadelphia, has had quite a successful career and is on his way to being one of the most popular personalities during the following awards season thanks to his starring in King Richard: A Winning Family, biographical film about the father and coach of Serena and Venus Williams, the most important tennis players in the history of the sport.

‘John Wick’ is one of Keanu Reeves’ most recognized projects.



Does Keanu Reeves prefer Neo or John Wick?

Keanu Reeves’ popularity was exposed after he agreed to return to action movies with John wick, a hitman with a heart the size of the world, who goes on a bloody hunt after a gang of criminals kill his little dog. Does Reeves have a preference between the young man who discovers the matrix and the animal protector killer?

Not really, it would be like asking a father to choose between his two sons. The actor, who also appeared in Speed and Constantine, what he really appreciates is the physical demands that both roles require, he told Buzzfeed: “In the Matrix I learned to do Wire Fu [una combinación entre Alambre y Kung Fu] for months and months at John Wick it was a lot of judo, jiu-jitsu and gunplay. ”

In addition, he assured (in case we had not noticed) that is fascinated by taking part in action movies and working to deliver a character that the audience can entertain and connect with on some level. Matrix: Resurrections opens on December 22 in Mexico, and has among its cast the Mexican Eréndira Ibarra.