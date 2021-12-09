Keanu Reeves vs Pennywise? Bill Skarsgard signs for John Wick 4

MADRID, June 9 (CulturaOcio) –

After confirming the signing of Donnie Yen, everything indicates that a new name will soon be added to the cast of John Wick 4. Bill Skarsgard, known for his portrayal of Pennywise in the It saga, he is negotiating his participation in the film.

According to Collider, at the moment it is unknown which character he would play if he joined the cast of the new installment of the john wick saga. The film already has the participation of Yen, who will play an old friend of Keanu Reeves’ character; Shamier Anderson and Rina Sawayama. Chad Stahelski directs and produces the fourth installment, written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

“John Wick movies don’t follow a formula or anything like that, so it takes a little time to come up with the themes we want to do and plan how crazy and subversive we want to be in the storytelling. There have been many comings and goings to try to figure out what we want to do in the next John Wick. There are many ideas to combine, between the action design, the set pieces and where we would like to film all those things, “the director told The Hollywood Reporter, who explained that some scenes initially planned for the third installment were eliminated and will be used on the fourth tape.

“I like the different themes, you can see the influences of the old westerns, the old samurai movies, the tales of chivalry. We had a couple of overlapping themes and I narrowed it down to the bare essentials. There were two action sequences that we had conceived, but we didn’t have space for them. We took them out of the movie. I’d like to think there’s a place in John Wick 4 to reinsert 90% of what I took out, “he dropped.

In addition to having worked in the two installments of It, Skarsgard is known for titles such as Deadpool 2, Castle Rock, The Devil at All Hours o The saga Divergent: Loyal. He will soon appear in Emperor alongside Adrien Brody and Paz Vega; Gilded Rage with Lily Collins and The Things They Carried with Tom Hardy

The production of John wick 4 It will start this summer and the filming will take place in various locations such as France, Germany and Japan. The feature film is expected to hit theaters on May 27, 2022.