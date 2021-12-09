Keanu Reeves, ‘The Internet Boyfriend’, is resurrected in the midst of a pandemic in the Matrix

The new episode of this futuristic saga is called ‘Matrix resurrections’. Neo returns, haunted by the ghosts of the past, to live oniric and virtual experiences. Its world premiere will be on December 23.

The new trailer for ‘Matrix Resurrections’ it literally turned the social media world upside down. And the name of Keanu Reeves, who earned the title of ‘The Internet Boyfriend’, went viral.

Keanu returns fearless and fearless to play Neo. Fans of the actor are struck by his charisma, his beard and that enigmatic lone wolf look.

Do you want to see how her face has changed from 1985 to the present day? Welcome to the time tunnel:

And when there are beings in the world who bet on indifference, cynicism or ‘licking the ego’, people like Keanu Reeves emerge, whose simplicity is celebrated by Internet users.

Here we see him traveling in a simple way on the subway and when he notices that a woman is standing, he immediately gives her his seat.

Keanu Revees’ life has been marked by vicissitudes.

He was abandoned by his father at the age of three and grew up with three different stepfathers. He is dyslexic. His dream of becoming a hockey player was shattered by a serious accident. His daughter died at birth. His wife died in a car accident. His best friend, River Phoenix, died of an overdose. His sister has leukemia.

For all this, Keanu looks at life in a different way, as we can see in this interview:

Despite all the vicissitudes, the actor has shown resilience and a unique level of solidarity and empathy.

For example, when on the set of ‘The Lake House’ he heard a woman crying because she was going to lose her house, he extended his helping hand and deposited the USD 20,000 he needed to pay the mortgage.

In the movie ‘The devil’s lawyer’, Keanu cut his fees so that the production could cast the expensive and famous, Al Pacino.

Similarly, after winning large sums of money for the Matrix trilogy, the actor donated more than USD 50 million, to the staff who handled the costumes and special effects: “They are the true heroes of the trilogy,” he said.

But if you want to continue sighing for the beloved protagonist of ‘Matrix resurrections’, here we see him on the arm of his mother, at the Oscar gala.

Internet users, daring and frank, said ‘of one’: there it is our mother-in-law.