Kate Winslet’s (Mia Threapleton) daughter ruled out using her mother’s last name on an artistic level

Getty Images



These days, it’s not uncommon to find promising young celebrities who have followed in their parents’ footsteps.

Kevin Winter – 2010 Getty Images





However, not everyone is happy to be recognized as “the son or daughter of …”, then, many choose to “cancel” their most famous surname to make their own way.

BBC Films



So did the young Mia Threapleton, daughter of actress Kate Winslet and theater director Jim Threapleton. While Jim is a frequent backstage asset, his last name is not as widely recognized as his ex-wife’s.

Ascent Film via YT



In a recent interview Kate Winslet offered host Lorraine Kelly; the legendary actress of Titanic (1998) claimed that her daughter was succeeding with her own abilities, without being carried away by “influences”:

“She is now in the Czech Republic about to start working on a little TV series (…) The fact that she chose to act was something wonderful, and in fact she already knew what was coming”

Ascent Film via YT



In her first auditions, Mia (20 years old) considered introducing herself with her mother’s last name, but preferred to keep her relationship “secret” to debut in the industry using only her talent.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images



Winslet said she was very proud of her “little” decision:

“What has been really good for her is that she has a different last name. Her initial job was carried out under the radar (…) the people who chose her had no idea that she was my daughter. That has been very encouraging for his self-esteem »

Previously, Mia Threapleton appeared in the film Shadows with a very dramatic role. Did you get to see her?

Mia’s projects are not yet fully visible in the industry, but of course, she got off on the right foot by getting involved in a promising European series. Will you follow his trajectory like Kate’s? Let us know in the comments!

