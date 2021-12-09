JUSTINE SIEGAL WILL BE COACH IN THREE TEAMS OF THE PACIFIC ARCO MEXICAN LEAGUE

December 8, 2021 (Media League ARCO) .- In what will be her fourth participation teaching the “Mujeres en el Diamante” clinics with For the teams of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League, Major League Baseball coach Justine Siegal returns to the LaMP to don the jackets of Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Águilas de Mexicali and Algodoneros de Guasave.

In a virtual press conference with the presence of the president of the circuit, Lic. Omar Canizales Soto, the director of CODESON Erubiel Durazo; Pablo de la Peña, CEO of Naranjeros de Hermosillo; Mónica Goldbaum General Director of Águilas de Mexicali; Luis Fernando García, general director of the Algodoneros de Guasave and the United States Public Affairs Consul in Tijuana Kim Scrivner, presented the agenda that the American will have from December 12 to 17 in the three stadiums of the clubs involved.

Siegal will start his activities with the Naranjeros de Hermosillo this Sunday, December 12, with the launch of the first ball and activation as a coach in the team’s roster, after which he will give his “Mujeres en el Diamante” clinic on Monday, December 13 in the capital of Sonora.

On December 14 and 15, the first coach in the history of a men’s baseball team will live her experience in the Nido de los Águilas, where in addition to giving her clinics to girls who wish to venture into baseball, she will offer a press conference and will be activated as coach of the feathers at the start of the series against the Naranjeros de Hermosillo next Tuesday.

Finally, Justine Siegal will arrive at the Kuroda Park of the Algodoneros de Guasave with the clinics on December 16 and her activation as a coach on December 17 in the game against the Charros de Jalisco.

“It is a dream come true, I am very excited to now be with three organizations and wear the uniform, I am anxious that the time comes to participate again in this high-level league,” said Justine Siegal, a coach with experience in organizations such as Atléticos Oakland, Cleveland Indians and the Israel Men’s National Team.

In the Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico we support all kinds of activities that bring the public closer to sports and baseball, this time talking about women as a very important asset, which is already part of the day-to-day life of the king of sports.