Judge seals documents related to estate planning – Telemundo 52

At the first hearing from Los Angeles Superior Court, a judge formally ended the guardianship that controlled Britney Spears’ life for nearly 14 years, the same judge sealed documents related to her estate planning on Wednesday.

The decision of Judge Brenda Penny, who found on November 12 that guardianship was “no longer necessary” ruled that the 40-year-old singer’s privacy rights outweighed the rights of the public, including that of her father, Jamie Spears, to view the documents.

Accountant John Zabel filed the petition involving estate planning information on Spears’ behalf. Zabel will continue as the temporary conservator of Spears’ estate, primarily to resolve financial issues, including creating a safety net to ensure that some of the singer’s assets are placed in trust.

Jamie Spears’s attorney, Alex Weingarten, while he did not object to the sealing of the petition, said that he may go later to have full access to the estate planning petition, which will be considered for final approval by the judge on January 19. Weingarten said he received only a redacted copy of the petition.

An attorney for Tri-Star Sports & Entertainment Group, the singer’s former managers, said she could also ask to see the documents on her client’s behalf.

The singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told the judge that Tri-Star may have “dissipated assets” from Spears’ estate.

Fans of the pop princess celebrated in front of the court in Los Angeles where the hearing that ended the guardianship was held.

Outside the courtroom after the hearing, Rosengart, who called the singer a “free and independent woman,” said he will continue to push for Jamie Spears to be deposed and questioned about the actions during his time as Curator of Affairs. her daughter’s commercials prior to her suspension earlier this year and the eventual end of the guardianship.

Rosengart said Jamie Spears has not appeared twice for his deposition and will file a motion to compel him to attend a session if necessary.

Jamie Spears can be asked a wide range of questions, including inquiries into communications with his attorneys, Rosengart said.