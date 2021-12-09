Jorge Carrascal, from River Plate, very close to Rayados – David Medrano

VERY CLOSE

In Argentina it is ensured that Rayados from Monterrey is very close to closing the hiring of Colombian Jorge Andrés Carrascal, midfielder of River Plate de Argentina. Last June the Argentine team received an offer from Arabia for seven million dollars and they did not want to sell it despite the fact that it is a player who is not the undisputed starter. There is talk that River wants around 10 million for the steering wheel, whose clause is 20 million dollars. Carrascal, at 23 years old, already had a stint in Europe, he was in Seville in Spain and Karpaty in Ukraine. Technically he is a good player although he does not have much goal, he can play as an attacking midfielder or recharging the left wing.

DO NOT ARRIVE

Five and a half million dollars is the price that Blue Cross He put the letter from Luis Romo despite the fact that the flyer has only one year of contract, and that if there is no agreement, in six months he will be able to start listening to offers since in December 2022 his commitment with the cement manufacturers. Two Spanish teams and a couple of Mexican clubs have shown interest in Romo’s services, however, they don’t reach the price set by the Blues. The possibility that Blue Cross He can renew Romo as the weeks go by, and everything indicates that in a year he will go free as Orbelín Pineda did.

SUPPORT RETURNS

Given the annoyance that the possibility of Coyotes disappearing from the Expansion League caused in the Tlaxcala fans, the governor of the entity decided to continue supporting at least the next tournament, and in May the president will sit down with the owner Rafael Tower to reach a decision. Tlaxcala is one of the clubs that do not have a subsidy from the league and all expenses are borne by Torre and his company Grupo Providencia. The Government supports the owner with around eight million pesos per year, which is more or less 30 percent of the total expenses of the club.

