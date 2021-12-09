Jon Kortajarena pulverizes his blackheads on Instagram and based on jerks

Being one of the most beautiful Spaniards on the current scene is no coincidence, the Basque model has always been characterized by an aesthetic so careful that his beard of a couple of days is millimetrically measured and the only person who can cut his hair is his mother. But when it comes to other personal care, Jon Kortajarena finds in other somewhat more painful techniques that homemade beauty routine that you seem to like so much. Her latest grooming revelation came from the hands of her friend and co-star in ‘Alta mar’, Alejandra Onieva. The actress, camera in hand, recorded the beauty session in which the model got rid of the dirt that clogs the pores of the nose: blackheads.

Jon Kortajarena, at the Versace and Fendi party. (Cordon Press)

That scene from ‘Princess by surprise’ in which a very young Anne Hathaway wore a strip of Ponds on her nose to remove blackheads normalized a practice unknown to many until those early 2000s, the anti-blackpoint bands. The subsequent pull that practically left the actress crying – but with unclogged pores and breathing happily – has not disappeared and the proof of this is Jon Kortajarena. Although there are different techniques To remove the band, the model documented her suffering while the mythical dressing was removed from her nose.

At the beginning of the short video, Jon began with the classic white strip that helps to remove the dirt that accumulates in the blackheads. The operation of the strips is simple: after moistening the skin, they are supported until they adapt to the shape of the nose and adhere like a sticker when in contact with the skin. After leaving the mini mask that usually contains cleaning agents and with fat absorbent properties like coal, the band is hardening. Now is the time to remove it, a crucial moment to remove the blackheads in the dressing. Although it is recommended to always start from the opposite fin to the hand with which it is to be removed and it is preferable to do it slowly so as not to damage the skin, the pain caused by this moment of ‘peeling off the sticker’ makes you pull it off and concentrate suffering in a very short period is the most repeated option.

Jon Kortajarena, at the 2019 Fashion Awards (Cordon Press)

In Jon’s case, after jerking away, and with more surprise than pain, the black anti-dot band, the cleansing of your skin continues. To take pore cleansing to another level, after the band, play a second mask, thicker and stickier that could be reminiscent of the classic wax, in this case in an intense pine green color.

Again, the operation is the same, to remove it, through small jerks, the piece comes out complete and Jon, as we would absolutely all do, looks surprised at the dirt adhering to the band. So far we could think that it is a normal pore cleansing, somewhat more intense but nothing strange. The shock came when discovering that the same concoction from the nose was also in the ears. Both on Jon Kortajarena’s lobe and inside his ears, the dense green mask was solidifying and needed the firm hand of the model’s beauty advisor to pull it off.

Jon’s reaction was immediate: pain, followed by a laugh from Alejandra Onieva. The set-up, as both documented, was due to his attendance at the Red Sea Int. Film Festival, to which Jon arrived with the polished look with which he is accustomed. Although the cleaning / waxing of the model’s ears seemed somewhat extreme, the truth is that the fashion of waxing orifices seems to have become a fashion among celebrities. A few months ago, Chiara Ferragni and her husband, the rapper Fedez, waxed the inside of the nose using a similar technique and, of course, documenting the process. Unlike the classics hair trimmers that are usually used to cut the length – not to tear – the hair from these holes, this type of extractions is not usually recommended, because it is too aggressive and can sensitize the skin, but seen the results in Jon, Fedez and Chiara, it can that we are facing a beauty trend.