Johnny Depp gets a mass bath at the Karlovy Vary Festival

Johnny Depp begins his particular tour of the film festivals that have decided to pay tribute to him in the coming days. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor will receive the Donostiarra Award, the main honorary award of the Spanish festival, next September. But first he has traveled to the Czech Republic where the Karlovy Vary Festival has made him one of the stars of this year’s edition.

The actor was greeted by a group of fans at the airport and also had a good mass bath on the red carpet of ‘Crock of Gold’, the documentary about Shane MacGowan that he went to present. He will also show his most recent film as the lead, ‘The Minamata Photographer’.

The festival fights back

As a result of the controversies that he has starred in in recent months due to the trial for libel against The Sun, which he lost, and the future confrontation in court with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, there have been few who have criticized the decisions of both festivals to pay tribute to such a controversial figure as Johnny Depp. Both the Karlovy Vary festival and Zinemaldia have championed Depp’s choice. “We are convinced that there is something called ‘presumption of innocence’ and that it should be respected. If you enter into certain discussions without thinking about the presumption of innocence you can take it too far, to a place that has nothing in common with why we are inviting the person. We are happy to have such a big star at the festival, but he comes as a filmmaker to support his work. “ Karlovy Vary artistic director Karel Och explained.

The San Sebastian Festival will award the Donostia Award to Depp on September 22 and José Luis Rebordinos, director of the contest, has declared on several occasions in favor of the decision and against the “cancellation” that the actor is suffering: “The function of a film festival is not to judge the conduct of members of the film industry“. Collectives such as the Association of Women Filmmakers condemned the choice of Johnny Depp, surprised by a festival that has taken many measures to promote equal opportunities between men and women in the industry. To try to calm the waters, Zinemaldia has organized together with (H) emen a working day to discuss issues of gender equality in the film industry.