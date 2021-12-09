‘John Wick’ is becoming the franchise that ‘the Expendables’ failed to be

Before ‘John Wick’, there was hope that ‘The Expendables’ would become the mercenary franchise that we would all die to see. However, Keanu Reeves’ character is doing a better job than the three chances the Sylvester Stallone tapes had. But why?

For those who do not remember, ‘The Expendables’ was a series from the 1980s to 2000s, starring the ‘The Suicide Squad’ actor, who was later brought to the big screen with a cast full of stars of the moment. like Jet Li, Jason Statham, Randy Couture, Terry Crews, Dolph Lundgren, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wesley Snipes, Chuck Norris, Bruce Willis, Mickey Rourke, Mel Gibson, Antonio Banderas, and Harrison Ford.

However, the trilogy of films directed by Stallone did not turn into the monster that was expected, especially taking into account the number of stars that were part of the saga. However, ‘John Wick’ did pull it off for the genre.

While we would like to say that the entire weight of the success of ‘John Wick’ falls on Reeves’ shoulders, we cannot ignore the obvious, which is that the tapes of ‘The Expendables’ were highly disappointing in the eyes of critics. .

Instead, ‘John Wick’ is considered one of the best action productions of the modern era, and no, not only because they were able to bypass the PG-13 limit, but they possess a compelling, but uncommon narrative. As well as a cast leader who seems to have been born for the role. Imposing but at the same time melancholic.

If you ask us if we imagined that the story of a retired mercenary who returns to the ring to avenge his car, and his dog, would hit so much, the truth is that it did. History has shown us that productions with a different narrative thread tend to attract more attention, now, we do not think that it would extend to a spin-off. And, for that, we are excited.

Now, if we must answer why ‘John Wick’ beats ‘The Expendables’, we must ensure that it is because the first film has achieved more for less. Let’s see, the Stallone franchise had incredible names in its cast, but that didn’t make it a “must.”

Instead, while ‘John Wick’ has featured big names like Willem Dafoe, Halle Berry, Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne, along with what seemed like an incredible reunion between Neo and Morpheus, the truth is that Reeves’ production outperforms Stallone’s for its quality standards. We talk about action scenes, construction of the universe and the plot in general.

With a fourth film on the way, and a fifth already confirmed, as well as a prequel series for Paramount Plus, we could say that ‘John Wick’ is the new ‘Fast and Furious’, so we do not imagine an ending.