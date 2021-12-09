Jesús Godínez leaves Chivas and is a new player for Querétaro

El Rebaño Sagrado reported that their forward was on loan with the Gallos Blancos.

Chivas ‘thanks’ Godínez; Querétaro presents him as a fighter

By: Paty teran DEC. 08. 2021

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Jesus Godinez leaves Chivas and he is a new player of the Queretaro, a club that presented him with a very original way in the pure style of Mexican wrestling.

The Sacred Flock continues to prepare for the Scream Mexico BBVA C22 of Liga BBVA MX and after Oribe Peralta said goodbye to the team, the Rojiblancos announced their second loss.

The set led by Marcelo Michel Leaño will face the new tournament with the aim of overcoming the barrier of the playoffs that he reached in the Scream Mexico BBVA A21, where he was eliminated against Puebla.

“Our youth squad is on loan to @Club_Queretaro. Success in this challenge, ‘Chuy’!” Chivas through their social networks this Wednesday.

“And in this corner … to defend our colors, some true #GallosDePelea willing to leave everything in the grass ring. Lights and reflectors with: Jesús Godínez and Leonardo Sequeira! “, presented Queretaro on Twitter your new players.

CHIVAS ANNOUNCES ITS SECOND LEAVE

José de Jesús Godínez, better known as ‘Chuy’, officially became the second casualty of Chivas. The forward will be loaned to the White Roosters of Querétaro.

This will be the second loan from Godinez in his carrer. The first was with Lion, when it went on loan in 2019, however, in 2021 it returned to Chivas at the request of the Technical Corps of Victor Manuel Vucetich.