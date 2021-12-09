Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck show their love in coordinated denim outfits

  • Inés Gómez Mont’s ex-mother-in-law is worried about her grandchildren and makes a request

    01:14

  • Victoria Beckham shows her arms of steel and thus achieved them

    01:17

  • Eiza González verifies that the mermaid look is the best hairstyle of the year

    01:11

  • Camila Cabello’s hairstyle and makeup perfect for these parties

    01:51

  • Ariana Grande recreates iconic Britney Spears outfit with sexy crop top

    01:26

  • Beyoncé shows off her sparkly look with one of Gucci’s most desired collections

    01:06

  • Ashley Graham shows her stretch marks in pregnancy and says they are a reflection of the “tree of life”

    01:23

  • Lewis Hamilton sold his Tribeca penthouse for $ 49.5 million

    01:23

  • People’s Choice Awards 2021: The Riskiest Looks on the Red Carpet

    01:11

  • People’s Choice Awards 2021: Best Dressed on the Red Carpet

    01:17

  • Marimar Vega shows off her engagement ring and reveals that she wants to be a mother

    01:14

  • Eiza González anticipates the sequin trend of 2022, check out her sparkling outfit

    01:18

  • Thalia and her infallible Christmas look to copy

    01:34

  • Shakira proudly displays her children’s first surf lesson

    01:14

  • Cole Sprouse bought this house in Hollywood Hills for $ 2.9 million

    01:19

  • Sofía Castro and her animal print dress with which she dazzled at a wedding

    01:33

  • Liam, Fernanda Castillo’s son, was finally able to meet his great-grandparents

    01:14

  • Ester Expósito and Nico Furtado are seen together in a romantic photograph

    01:05

  • Chyno Miranda confirms that she has a new partner in the middle of an interview

    01:14

