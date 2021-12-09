Jennifer Lawrence to play Theranos’s Elizabeth Holmes in Apple biopic

The Theranos case, one of the biggest scams in Silicon Valley, is still very recent and it seems that Apple wants to take advantage of that pull.

According to The Verge, the Cupertinos will produce a biopic based on the controversial story of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes. The film will star award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, well known for her performances in the popular franchise. The Hunger Games (The Hunger Games).

The tape will be based on the book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup of the former reporter of the Wall Street Journal, John Carreyrou. Carreyrou was among the first to report Theranos bad practices, even as the company and Holmes were being praised in Silicon Valley.

The play will be directed, written and produced entirely by Adam McKay for Apple Original Films. McKay was an Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay by The big bet (2015). This film will not be the only one that will address the Theranos scandal since at the beginning of years Hulu confirmed that it would make a documentary series starring Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia !, Mean Girls).

Holmes is currently in court proceedings and faces 11 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy for which she could spend up to 20 years in prison if convicted. His company claimed to have a technology capable of diagnosing hundreds of diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, with a simple prick of the finger and a few drops of blood.

In 2015, Holmes was listed as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire by the magazine Forbes. At the time the alleged scam came to light, the company was already valued at $ 9 billion.

