Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio star in ‘Don’t Look Up’

‘Don’t look up’

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) have to start a media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a great comet that will destroy the Earth. ‘Do not look up’ is directed by Adam McKay, director of films such as ‘The big bet’ or ‘The vice of power’. Also part of the cast are actors Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry. The film will hit Netflix on December 24.

‘Demonic’

Filmmaker Neill Blomkamp unites demonic possessions and new technologies in the horror film ‘Demonic’. The co-writer and director of ‘Distrito 9’ (2009), ‘Elysium’ (2013) and ‘Chappie’ (2015) presented the film at the Sitges Film Festival, where he received the Time Machine Award. The director stressed that the idea of ​​’Demonic’ was to question what a person would do if someone is possessed: “Would you go into their mind to see what really happens?” He asked.

In ‘Demonic’, a scientist contacts the daughter of a serial killer to propose to participate in the test of an experimental technology. The objective is to enter the mind of his mother, who is currently in a coma, to communicate. But the experiment does not go according to plan and ends up awakening the demons of the past.

‘Dear Evan Hansen’

After changing the release date, this Friday will finally hit theaters ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ directed by Stephen Chbosky and starring Ben Platt, Julianne Moore and Kaitlyn Dever. In the film, Evan Hansen (Andrew Barth Feldman) is about to get what he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in with the others.

‘Valentina’

Chelo Loureiro directs the animated film ‘Valentina’, a girl who has a dream and is to be a trapeze artist, but believes that she will never be able to achieve it because she has Down syndrome. His grandmother encourages him to keep going.

‘Zeros and ones’

JJ (Ethan Hawke) is an American soldier posted to Rome and sees the Vatican City blow up in the middle of the night. You will embark on a heroic journey to discover and confront an unknown enemy that is threatening the world. The thriller ‘Zeros and ones’, directed by Abel Ferrara, won the Best Director Award at the Locarno International Film Festival (2021).

‘Joy’

Violeta Salama directs ‘Alegría’ starring Cecilia Suárez, Laia Manzanares, Sarah Perles and Mara Guil. Alegría (Cecilia Suaìrez) lives behind her back in her Jewish roots, although since she went to Melilla and settled in the family home it has not been an easy job. There he will live the moment when his family moves to his house to organize the wedding of a niece with a young man from Melilla. A fact that will cause a vital disaster.

‘Life was that’

David Martín de los Santos premieres this week ‘Life was that’ starring Petra Martínez and Anna Castillo. They put themselves in the shoes of two Spanish migrant women of different generations who coincide in a hospital in Belgium. Then they decide to go on a trip to the south of Spain. ‘Life was that’ has been awarded at the Liverpool Film Festival with the Best Film Award, the Best Director Award and the Film of the Festival Award and also at CineHorizontes Marsella where it won the Best Performance Award for Petra Martínez, the Audience Award and Youth Award.

‘The mud’

The film ‘El lodo’, directed by Iñaki Sánchez and starring Raúl Arévalo, Paz Vega and Roberto Álamo, is about a prestigious biologist who after traveling around the world has the will to return to his origins to protect the natural landscape where grew up. He will have to face but the inhabitants of the area who see their way of life and subsistence attacked.

‘The Bloom family’

‘The Bloom Family’, directed by fearful Glendyn Ivin and starring Naomi Watts, centers its story around Cameron Bloom, his wife Sam and their children. Sam Bloom is a young mother who lives happily with her husband and three children. One day an accident leaves her paralyzed. As she and her family struggle to adjust to their new situation, an unlikely ally appears in their lives in the form of a wounded bird called the Penguin because of the color of its plumage. The arrival of this animal is a welcome distraction for the Bloom family, ultimately making a huge difference to Sam, teaching her to live again. The film was part of the BCN Film Fest 2021 program.

‘The Last Supper’

Toni Agustí, María S. Torregrosa and Andrea Jaurrieta ‘are the directors of’ The Last Supper ‘. In the film, Maria and Toni have been married for six years and are a wealthy young couple. One day they organize a dinner for friends at their house on the outskirts of Madrid. The news of Toni’s indictment in a corruption case, published to the media that same week, will alter the dynamics of a meeting that was expected to be informal. The film, completely improvised by the actors, will premiere last year at La Mostra in Valencia and received the audience award at the Rizoma film festival.

‘Three floors’

The renowned Italian director Nanni Moretti (‘Expensive newspaper’, ‘The son’s room’), signs a drama starring three families who live in the same urbanization in a wealthy neighborhood in Rome. The action focuses on a young married couple who suspect that their neighbor has abused their daughter, on a mother with two children whose father is absent, and on a retired judge who is looking for motivation for his day-to-day life.

The sequel to ‘Sex in New York’ (‘And just like that’), on HBO Max

The North American platform HBO Max premiered on December 9 the first two episodes of the series’ And just like that ‘(the rest of the series’ episodes are added weekly every Thursday). The production is an update of the mythical series ‘Sex and the City’, with Sarah Jessica Parker and the rest of her wealthy friends, twenty years later.

On the other hand, on December 8th, the premiere of ‘Landscapers’, a four-episode mine-series based on real events and starring the Oscar-winning Olivia Colman and David Thewlis. It tells the story of a British couple that begins to be investigated when two bodies appear in the garden of a Nottingham house.

Amazon Prime Video Debuts ‘Tampa Baes’

‘Tampa Baes’ is the new series from Amazon Originals. A docuseries set in a popular gay area on the Florida coast. Specifically, the production follows a group of young lesbian friends in their day-to-day lives.

On the other hand, the platform incorporates the premiere in the State of ‘Encounter’, on December 10. Directed scary Michael Pearce and written by himself with Joe Barton, the sci-fi film features a Marine looking to save his two sons from a mysterious threat, and they use a dangerous journey with them through the western United States. Dangers are constant as they try to reach a secret Nevada military base.

‘The hand of God’ and the life of Takeshi Kitano, news on Netflix

After previewing it in theaters, Netflix premieres on December 15 in its catalog ‘It was the hand of God’. It is the last film by Paolo Sorrentino, produced by the same platform. The film is a tribute by the Italian director to Diego Armando Maradona, but it is also a reflection of the history of his own family, marked by a tragic accident.

Netflix presents on December 9 ‘The Boy from Asakusa’, a production based on the memoirs of Takeshi Kitano that discovers the origins of the Japanese artist and filmmaker as well as who his mentors and friends were before becoming such a popular character . Kitano is the creator of the well-remembered television program ‘Yellow Humor’, but also a prestigious actor and filmmaker, author of films such as ‘Zatoichi’ (2003).

In addition, the platform premieres in the State on December 10 the series ‘Those crazy twenties’ (‘Roaring Twenties’), a story of eight young people in their twenties who seek success in life and love in Austin (Texas) , you do the South by South West (SXSW) festival.

News to Filmin

The Catalan platform Filmin premiered ‘Hemingway’ on December 14. A documentary series from Oscar nominee Ken Burns that helps uncover the person behind Ernest Hemingway’s character. And on December 10, ‘Wild Indian’ also premieres, a thriller starring two school friends who when they get older have to face a crime that happened in their youth.

The documentary series ‘Welcome to Earth’, on Disney +

Finally, Disney + premieres on December 8 ‘Welcome to Earth’. This is the National Geographic series that explains in six episodes how Will Smith sets out on an adventure around the world, guided by elite explorers, to explore the wonders of the earth.