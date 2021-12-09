Jennifer Aniston’s response to those who question her for not being a mother: “No one knows why I don’t have children”

Jennifer Aniston answered those who criticize her for not being a mother: “No one knows why I don’t have children” (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston She spoke about assumptions that she sacrificed her chance to be a mother for her acting career in Hollywood. With an extensive career in film and television, the actress has yet to continue giving explanations about her love life.

In statements to The Hollywood Reporter In a report that has her on the cover of the magazine’s December issue, Aniston confessed that she was hurt by the constant questions from the press about whether she was going to have children: “I used to take everything personally, all the pregnancy rumors and the belief that ‘oh, she chose her career before she had kids.’

“Nobody has any idea why I don’t have children, what happens to me on a personal level, on a medical level“Said the 52-year-old actress. “Nobody knows anything, and it is very painful. “

For decades, the media has speculated on Aniston’s personal life. The actress, who gained worldwide recognition by giving life to Rachel green in “Friends”, Is today one of the most powerful women in the world of entertainment. However, the decisions he made on a personal level are still of great importance to the press.

Aniston’s love life has always been a favorite topic in the media, especially since 1998, when she began dating the actor Brad Pitt, whom he would marry in 2000. Five years later, The actress was requesting a divorce from Pitt, who left her behind.r Angelina Jolie. Since then, Jen became “The bride of America”, and everyone seemed obsessed with her finding her happy ending and having children.

Following her painful divorce from Pitt, Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015. Two years later, in 2018, they were separated. The former couple maintains a close friendship. In April, the actor spoke about his relationship with Jen: “I would say that we are still friends. We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We write, “he told the magazine Esquire.

“Men can marry as many times as they want, they can marry young women in their twenties or thirties. Women can’t do that. “Aniston stated to THR in reference to the constant scrutiny women suffer.

In the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston also said that she had to leave the recording set of the meeting of “Friends” up to three times because he remembered one of the worst moments of his life. It was a hard time for her, according to the actress herself.

The protagonist of “The Morning Show” acknowledged that both she and her companions -Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry- were quite “naive“Thinking that in the reunion everything would be laughs Y anecdotes.

“Traveling in time is difficult,” he told the star to The Hollywood Reporter. “I think we were naïve going in, thinking, ‘How fun is this going to be? They’re putting the sets back together, exactly as they were. ‘ And then we got there and it was like … ‘I hadn’t fallen for what was going on in my life the last time I was here,’ she recounted. And that took me by surprise, because it was like: ‘Hello, past, do you remember me? Do you remember what the fuck it was all about? You thought that life was in front of you and that it was going to be just wonderful, and then you went through, perhaps, the most difficult moment of your life”.

“It stirred me up and, of course, with the cameras everywhere and me being a bit emotionally accessible, as you know, I had to leave the recording at certain moments “added Aniston, who today is experiencing a great work moment thanks to the Apple series that not only stars in but also produces with Reese Witherspoon.

Just when Jen finished “Friends” she went through a very difficult period after the Unexpected breakup with Pitt, who was already deeply in love with Jolie.

Earlier this year, Aniston said she had cut off friends who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, The actress said she faced backlash for her comments.

“I don’t understand the disconnect right now, being bullied for wanting people not to get sick? I mean, that’s what we’re talking about “, said.

