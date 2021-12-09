Jennifer Aniston responds to criticism for not being a mother

For decades, the media has speculated on Jennifer Aniston’s personal life. The American actress gained worldwide recognition as the iconic character Rachel Green in Friends, which gave rise to a solid professional career that has made her one of the most powerful women in the world of cinema.

Jennifer Aniston made the world fall in love with her role as Rachel Green on ‘Friends’. WarnerMedia

However, it seems that being a woman and having power cannot go hand in hand without having a man by your side. Love life has always been a favorite topic in the press of the heart, especially since 1998, at which time she began dating actor Brad Pitt, whom she would marry in the summer of 2000. The couple became an icon in Hollywood, even more so when, in 2005, the actress requested a divorce after media speculation about Brad Pitt’s infidelity with Angelina Jolie. Since then, Jennifer became “America’s girlfriend”, and everyone seemed obsessed with her finding her happy ending and having children.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston formed one of the fashionable couples in the 2000s. Lisa O’Connor / ZUMA Press

Now, few take into account that perhaps the actress herself has never wanted to have children. Jennifer Aniston has had different partners, but has never had the desire to be a mother. What’s more, the speculation made the actress tired of the comments and tried to end the rumors. When Rachel Green got pregnant in Friends In 2016, rumors about a possible pregnancy for the actress while she was in a relationship with fellow actor Justin Theroux started again, so she wrote a column in the newspaper Huffington Post that made it clear what he thought.

In 2008, the actress began a relationship with the singer John Mayer. MATRIXPHOTOS.COM

“I’m not pregnant, what I am is fed up with,” she said at the time, “The great amount of resources that are being spent at this moment to discover whether or not I am pregnant… Points to the perpetuation of this notion that women of some kind They are either incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy if they are not married and have children. We do not need to be married or be parents. We have to determine our own ‘happily ever after’ for ourselves, ”she insisted,“ Yes, I can become a mother one day, I’ll be the first to let you know. I’m not looking for motherhood right now.

The actress has again referred to the comments in an interesting interview with The Hollywood Reporter, since it seems that the press is still confident that he will make this “dream” a reality. “Am I still going to have twins?” Jokes the actress, referring to the hundreds of covers with the same news that have been published over the years, “Am I still going to be a mother at 52?”

Jennifer Aniston had a two-year relationship with fellow actor Justin Theroux. GTRES

“I used to take everything on a very personal level, all the pregnancy rumors and the belief that ‘oh, she chose her career before having children,’” insists the actress, “But no one has a clue why I don’t have children, what It happens to me on a personal level, on a medical level, why can’t I… Can I have children? Nobody knows anything, and it was very painful. “

The actress is having one of her best moments on a professional level as the protagonist of the Morning Show series, and she does not have the need to change her sentimental or family situation. In addition, it refers to some successful women without children, such as Dolly Parton, who have been among the few who have not been victims of rumors.

The actress is having a great time on a professional level. GTRES

“Men can marry as many times as they want, they can marry young women in their twenties or thirties; women are not allowed ”, explains the actress, who considers that the role of social networks is like the gossip magazines of yesteryear,“ It is as if the media had given the reins to anyone sitting behind a computer and They would have been given the power to be a troll. I don’t know why there is such cruelty in our society. The gossip magazines used to do it then, ordinary people do it now ”.

