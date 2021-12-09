Jeff Grubb pronounces on the possibility of seeing Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and more at the Game Awards – Nintenderos

We continue to receive exciting content for fans who are really looking forward to this release. Recently some very relevant statements have been published related to this sequel.

The message you have below comes from Jeff grubb, a VentureBeat journalist and well-known industry insider who has been successful in the past regarding various advertisements by video game companies. You have been asked if you expect to see news from Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 at the 2021 Game Awards as some rumors point out, and he has pointed out the following:

I’m on the ‘no’ side – the E3 trailer is actually too close, it’s too close … that game [Zelda: BOTW 2] It probably won’t arrive until the end of next year, if it comes out in 2022. And yes, no… if they do, what happens is that we will receive the name and they will show us a trailer that explains why the name is so significant, maybe it is ready and that would be different from what they showed at E3, but I still think that the next time we see that game it will probably be E3 or a Direct dedicated to Zelda, at that point, maybe a few months before, maybe just a couple of months before, so yeah. The way that [Nintendo] has tried the game and the name…. They have said that the name will reveal some of those secrets that the game keeps, so they don’t want to show it a year in advance, they will want to keep it a secret until we are closer to the actual release date, so it seems a little too soon to give it an official title now.

Grubb also added that now would be a good time to announce the rumored Metroid Prime remaster, although he sees more likely that a trailer for the next Super Mario movie will be shown. He adds that it would also be a good time to show the rumored Xenoblade Chronicles 3, but you think it is probably better to “wait for nothing”:

We could increase this enthusiasm, but perhaps people should not expect anything and just be happy if something ends up being announced.

