“It was hard to record the Friends reunion”

Jennifer Aniston has said that she had to leave the set of the meeting of ‘Friends’ up to three times because he remembered one of the worst moments of his life. In other words, what the ‘fandom’ saw in that long-awaited reunion (laughter, complicity, hints and good vibes), for Jennifer was an emotional process a little harder.

“Traveling in time is difficult,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. “I think we were naive going in, thinking, ‘How fun is this going to be? They’re putting the sets back together, exactly as they were.’ And then we got there and it was like …: ‘Okay, sure, no. I had fallen into what was going on in my life the last time I was here. ‘And that took me by surprise, because it was like,’ Hello, last, do you remember me? Do you remember what the fuck it was all about? Life was in front of you and it was going to be just wonderful, and then you went through, perhaps, the most difficult time of your life. It took everything away from me and of course with the cameras everywhere and me being a bit emotionally accessible, as you already know, I had to leave at certain moments of the recording. I don’t know how they cut it, “he adds.

Right when Jen ended ‘Friends’, she went through a very difficult period after an unexpected break-up with her ex Brad Pitt, and it became quite murky for her. Do you remember that period?

In this same interview, when asked to be more specific as to what it is that stirred him up so much, he concludes: “They were more personal issues, that I had expectations, so to speak. But, again, everything is good if you can. observe the ups and downs of life with perspective. If they hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t be sitting here like the woman that I am. “

And so much! Jennifer Aniston is today one of the most influential women in the world and yesterday she was named among the 100 most powerful women in the entertainment world, at the ‘The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment’ awards.

Brava!

