Inflation accelerates to 7.37% in November, its highest level in two decades – El Financiero

The National Consumer Price Index (INPC) was located at a level of 7.37 percent at an annual rate during November, higher than expected by analysts and reaching its highest level since January 2001, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported on Thursday.

Inflation would have been pressured by the increase in food and energy prices.

The result was above market forecasts, which estimated a variation of 7.25 percent at an annual rate, according to the median of economic analysts consulted by Bloomberg.

According to the Institute, said result represented an acceleration compared to October when it stood at 6.24 percent and the largest since January 2001, when it was located at 8.11 percent.

In this way, the inflation add your ninth consecutive month out of target range set by Banco de México (3 percent, +/- one percentage point).

The underlying price index, which is the one that excludes products with high price volatility from its accounting, had an annual variation of 5.67 percent, the highest since November 2001, when it registered 5.70 percent.

Inside, the prices of the services accelerated and reached 3.92 percent at an annual rate, their highest level since April 2019.

The rise in prices of goods It was 7.24 percent at an annual rate, reaching for the second consecutive month its highest variation since there is data from the institute, that is, since August 2011.

The non-underlying balance, which accounts for products that present high volatility in their prices, such as agricultural products or fuels, had an increase and stood at 12.61 percent, an acceleration compared to October.

In a disaggregated manner, the prices of agricultural products stood at 14.36 percent, while those of energy and tariffs authorized by the Government presented an increase of 11.26 percent, this compared to the same period last year.

At a monthly rate, inflation presented a variation of 1.14 percent during said period, the highest since January 2017, according to Inegi data.

What are the products that increased the most in price and had the most impact on inflation?

In the main goods and services was the green tomato (130.62 percent); the serrano chili (95.37 percent); others fresh chili peppers (47.08 percent); tomato (39.18 percent); domestic gas LP (23.97 percent); natural domestic gas (22.29 percent); high-octane gasoline (22.27 percent) and low-octane gasoline (14.44 percent).

By state entity, Sonora it was the one that presented the greatest inflationary pressures (4.33 percent), Sinaloa (4.05 percent); Baja California Sur (3.33 percent) and Baja California (2.91 percent).